“I Can’t Wait to Show You”: Cam Newton Vows to Make a Comeback Throwing in Auburn’s Pro Day

The Superman of the NFL predominantly referred to as Super Cam gears up to enter the arena this season. Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will throw passes at Auburn’s Pro day on March 21. He announced the decision on Tuesday, eying an NFL comeback after resting for the entire 2022 season.

Newton was an explosive quarterback possessing great abilities to sling and rush the ball. He rose to prominence while performing at the highest levels in 2015, earning his first-ever NFL MVP honors. Following an injury to his primary Sam Darnold in 2021, the veteran covered for the team and played their final eight games of the season.

Cam Newton makes a public statement via social media

The Auburn product played for 11 seasons in the league before stepping out ahead of the 2022 campaign. It seems the quarterback is desperate to grab the attention of coaches and managing staff while the free agency progresses in full swing. He released a 54-second video on his Instagram handle where he launched some deep bullets and claimed to be better than the other 32 signal-callers.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” a highly energetic Newton said in the video, per ESPN. “Don’t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you.” he added. Interestingly, his throwing abilities are still intact and sharp, to be precise. In the snippet, one could see him working out with full potential, ready to enter the gridiron.

Now it’s only a matter of time before the coaches will connect with him. There are plenty of opportunities available, especially a couple of teams that have been struggling to find a suitable contender for the No 1 spot. And fair to say, he can be a great option.

What does Newton’s NFL stat look like?

The veteran happens to be a first-overall pick from the NFL draft class of 2011. He primarily appeared for Carolina before going to New England in 2020. He completed the season with a record of 7-8 and racked up eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. The following season he re-signed with the Panthers as a backup to Darnold and got promoted to the starting job in the second half.

Over the years, he threw for 32,382 yards recording 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions. As a starter, he boasts a 75-68-1 record leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns as a signal-caller. It will be interesting to see whether he attracts an offer in the coming days.