“We Got No Choice”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Highlight Bengals Woes as Cincinnati Pick Shemar Stewart in the 2025 NFL Draft

Robert Gullo
Published

Shemar Stewart

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) shows off his gold grill smile after the Aggies defeat the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft has been filled with surprises and a lot of uncertainty. With the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals added Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart to their roster. 

While the Bengals could have gone in a few different directions with their selection, they beefed up their defensive line by adding the Texas A&M standout defensive end. 

Stewart played three seasons at Texas A&M. He saw action in all three seasons, playing in 37 total games over his three-year college career. He tallied 65 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. 

On their Night Cap podcast, former NFL players and hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson discussed the Bengals’ decision to select Stewart. Both Sharpe and Johnson said the Bengals didn’t have a choice but to go defense with their first-round pick. “Ya’ll didn’t have no choice but to go defense,” said Sharpe

“We don’t, we don’t,” said Johnson. “The problem with us is, we can’t beat nobody cause if we score 60 points, the other team scores 65.” 

Sharpe then jokingly said the Bengals should draft defense with their second-round pick, as well as the rest of their picks in the draft. Johnson agreed with his partner. 

The pick makes sense as the Bengals had one of the worst defenses last season. The Bengals allowed the seventh-most points on defense a season ago (25.5). Their best player on defense, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, is in a contract dispute with the team, so adding Stewart gives them insurance in case he leaves the team next season or is traded. 

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the Bengals’ pick. While some fans didn’t like the pick, it seems as if the majority of fans supported the Bengals’ selection. 

The 6’5” edge rusher should be at least a rotational defensive end for the Bengals this season. He will have a chance to compete for a starting spot and join a defensive end unit featuring Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, and Myles Murphy. 

Stewart should provide more pass-rush productivity for the Bengals and could learn under Hendrickson’s wing. The Bengals’ next pick will be 49th overall in the second round. Do you think the Bengals will continue to add to their defense, or will they add a player on the offensive side of the ball?

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

