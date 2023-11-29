Skip Bayless, The Cowboys Super Fan Accuses Eagles of Playing “the Luckiest 4 Games in NFL History” After OT Win Against the Bills

The Eagles and Jalen Hurts have proved this season that they don’t buckle under pressure and can win games coming from behind but Skip Bayless thinks they are just lucky. The team has proved that in their last 4 matches and has reigned supreme over some of the most dominant teams in the league.

Advertisement

It came as a big surprise when they lost to the Zach Wilson-led Jets but since then they have been on a five-game winning streak beating the Dolphins, Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, and now the Bills. Eagles fans are on top of the world and feel this could be the season when they finally clinch their 2nd Super Bowl.

The Birds had earlier pointed out the bias in broadcasting by former Cowboys QB Tony Romo. It seems that another analyst has taken over this bias, as Cowboys lover Skip took shots at the team despite their dominating and near-perfect season record. Bayless dismissed the idea that the Eagles are good and called their last 4 wins as nothing but luck. He even gave a whole list of reasons behind his analysis.

Advertisement

Skip Bayless Not Aboard the Eagles Hype Train

Skip is salty again. The Cowboys lover is unwilling to give the Philadelphia side their dues and went on the rant, crediting the Eagles’ last four wins to luck. He states that the Eagles have just played the luckiest 4 games in NFL history. On the recent episode of The Undisputed, Skip pointed to numbers to support his claim and said-

” I will unleash about those Eagles who have just played 4 luckiest games in NFL history. Four straight times they have trailed at halftime by 7 at Washington, by 3 at home to my Cowboys, by 10 last Monday night at Kansas City and yesterday by 10 at halftime at home against the Bills. In 4 straight times, they won by getting badly outgained by all 4 opponents. In these last 4 games, the Eagles have been outgained by an average of 430 yards to just 321 for Jalen Hurts offense.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0KeE6GyOS3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While the Eagles won, Buffalo outscored them at home with 505 yards to their 378. Allen delivered a complete performance and passed for 339 yards with 2 TD passes and 2 rushing 2 TD passes himself. Hurts whose last drive resulted in him scoring a game-winning rushing TD, threw for just 200 yards but with 3TD passes. Against the Chiefs, they took home the points because of Marques Valdes Scantling’s drop in the end zone.

Advertisement

Skip thinks that their luck is about to run out as they prepare to face one of the most dominant and complete sides in the NFL- the San Francisco 49ers at home. Skip even predicted that the Eagles would lose on the road to the Cowboys and would be 10-3 by the end of the game.

Hurts, despite being outgained in the first half has managed the pull his team out of the jaws of defeat four times now. He has gained a comparison with the G.O.A.T Tom Brady for possessing that ‘clutch gene’. Brady was outscored 3 in the Super Bowl, yet managed to pull off victories through his game-clinching drives. It will be interesting to see how Skip’s prediction plays out and to find out whether the Eagles are indeed enjoying a lucky run.