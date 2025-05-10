“I Don’t Care”: Shedeur Sanders Says He’s Got Nothing to Prove to Anybody, Especially the Haters

All reports suggest that Shedeur Sanders has been making a strong first impression with the Cleveland Browns at rookie mini camp. The Colorado product stepped in yesterday amid drama and controversy, impressing with his accuracy and command of the ball. But it’s just a start, and as Shedeur himself has said, he doesn’t care who he impressed. For now, his goal is self-improvement.

Even though it was fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel who took the first snaps at rookie camp yesterday, it was Shedeur who turned heads.

It came as somewhat of a surprise, given that he fell to the 5th round and faced tons of backlash following the Draft. No wonder, after his display at camp, some are starting to think the Browns may have snuck away with a 1st-round talent.

However, following the dazzling display, Shedeur seemingly downplayed it like it was any other day.

“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong,” Shedeur stated. “I’m proving myself right.”

It might sound like a brash response, given that pundits and analysts have repeatedly stated that Shedeur needs to prove everyone wrong. But this is simply who he is. Shedeur is a confident young man who believes in his ability, and he’s not going to buy into the notion that his draft position reflects his skill level.

He didn’t stop at that, either. “What those people say, that’s just their opinion. So, I don’t truly care. They don’t really live in my mental space,” added the 23-year-old QB.

Confident words coming from the young Sanders.

Shedeur: Confident or Cocky?

There’s a fine line in sports between confidence and cockiness that can sometimes become blurred. At a certain point, a player needs to be somewhat cocky to develop confidence. It’s when that cockiness becomes inflated and starts to affect the team that it becomes an issue.

Right now, what Shedeur is displaying is confidence. But if he doesn’t back up what he says or if his comments begin to distract and affect the team, it’ll be seen as cockiness. He needs to put his money where his mouth is.

In the comments under the video, the reaction to what Shedeur said was mixed. Some liked his confidence, while others criticized him for potentially starting drama. Seemingly, not even the general public knows how to feel about Shedeur just yet.

Well, we’re about to learn a lot about the kid. Yesterday’s minicamp was a good start. But it’s about building on good practices and continuing to hone skills that separate the greats from the busts. Maybe Shedeur does have what it takes to win the starting job in Cleveland. We just don’t have enough data to know yet.