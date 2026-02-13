Seahawks News: Nick Emmanwori Explains Why He Played a Dual Role in Super Bowl LX

Nick Emmanwori delivered one of the most complete performances of his young career on football’s biggest stage, helping the Seattle Seahawks shut down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Emmanwori finished with five total tackles, four of them solo, as Seattle’s defense held New England to just two touchdowns and didn’t allow their first point until the fourth quarter. His steady presence across the field was a major reason the Patriots never found rhythm.

The performance was another milestone in what was a remarkable rookie season. After appearing in 17 games and recording 89 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception, Emmanwori finished runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His rise has been rapid since his days at South Carolina, where he earned SEC All-Freshman honors, later became an All-American, and eventually positioned himself as a second-round pick for Seattle.

Following the Super Bowl win, Emmanwori reflected on how his versatility became central to his role in the defense.

“I think Mike and them seeing exactly what I could do and how I add value to the defense, from there it just kind of took off,” he said. “Coming in, I wasn’t really sure what to expect, but as the season progressed, I was just doing stuff I know I can do.”

Throughout the year, the rookie lined up all over the field. At different points, he functioned as a slot defender, deep safety, edge-setter, and even as a linebacker in certain packages. Emmanwori explained that he never viewed those assignments as unusual.

“If coach asked me to set the edge, get off a block and make a tackle, or go guard a receiver, a running back, or a tight end, I just feel like I can do it,” he said. “He put me in position, made the game plan, and I trusted it.”

That trust was evident long before the Super Bowl. In a Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Emmanwori turned in a breakout performance, earning Rookie of the Week honors. He led Seattle with nine tackles, broke up four passes, and added his first career half-sack as the Seahawks overwhelmed Arizona from the opening drive. The outing confirmed that his impact was not limited to one position or one role.

Head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that the coaching staff’s confidence in Emmanwori was growing rapidly.

“Nick had a great game,” Macdonald said at the time. “We’re moving him from two different spots right now and thinking about maybe another spot. It’s easy to do that when you have confidence in him being able to execute.”

For Macdonald, Emmanwori’s development has been about refinement rather than reinvention. The rookie already has the size and athleticism to play in the box or in coverage, but the staff has focused on sharpening his instincts and decision-making. That approach has allowed Seattle to deploy him in big nickel, slot, and hybrid linebacker roles, creating matchup problems for opposing offenses.

Emmanwori credits much of that progress to the coaching staff’s detailed plan.

“Shout out to the coaches for sure,” he said. “Everybody had a little plan for me in the meeting room and on the field. I’d work with the linebackers, then with the pass rush group, then with the safeties. They all had a hand in my success.”

That structure has helped turn him into one of the most flexible pieces in Seattle’s defense. Much like how Macdonald once used Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, the Seahawks now lean on Emmanwori as a movable chess piece. Alongside defenders such as Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, he gives Seattle the freedom to disguise coverages, rotate safeties, and generate pressure without sacrificing coverage.

That versatility has become especially valuable in key matchups, including late-season games against teams like the Los Angeles Rams, who rely heavily on tight ends and slot receivers. Emmanwori’s ability to cover, blitz, and support the run allows Seattle to adjust on the fly without changing personnel.

By the time Super Bowl LX arrived, the dual-role experiment had fully paid off. Emmanwori wasn’t just filling gaps in the scheme, he was central to it. His disciplined tackling, awareness in coverage, and willingness to take on any assignment embodied the identity Macdonald has built on defense.