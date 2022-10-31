“I Don’t Give a F#*k Who Started It, I Finished It”: Stefon Diggs’ Savage Reply To Packers Trash Talker Jaire Alexander Is Enough To Make a Bills Fan’s Day

Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro wide receiver, has always been known for his trash talk. As the Sunday’s Bills versus Packers game was about to start, Diggs and Green Bay’s cornerback Jaire Alexander squared off.

Prior to kickoff, cameras caught Diggs and Alexander exchanging words as they exited the tunnel at Highmark Stadium. This spilled onto the field.

As the Packers ran out of the tunnel before the game, an angry Stefon Diggs was seen telling a few things to cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander chirping pregame 👀🍿 (via @lmhelmbrecht)pic.twitter.com/8kWTeYp8og — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2022

In the game, the Bills defeated the Packers 27-17. Diggs was the Bills’ leading receiver once again on Sunday night, with 6 receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown catch. Alexander was not the closest defender on any of Diggs’ targets. Alexander faced Diggs on three of his thirteen routes (13%).

What Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander said prior to game

“I don’t give an f—- who started it, I finished it.” The Bills receiver after his team defeated the Packers 27-17 on Sunday Night. “I won; don’t bother with moral triumphs. It’s not a one-on-one game, so I don’t deal with one-on-one conflicts. I received a dub, and it’s a team effort. There are no moral victories in the end, in my opinion,” he added.

Alexander presented an alternative viewpoint. When he was asked who started the conversation, he replied, “Nah, I don’t either.” “I finished it.”

Alexander continued, “I mean, I always thought he was a decent receiver, but there’s not much I can say about him.” He added that he was “just keeping it real” and warned Diggs not to mess with him when they emerged from the tunnel before the game, referring to the receiver as “a little boy.”

Stefon Diggs on the trash talk and antics with Jaire Alexander- “It wasn’t something that I anticipated him doing the shit that he did… I don’t give a fuck who started it, I finished it. I got the win.”#Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/x0p3t3n1Wu — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) October 31, 2022

Additionally, Alexander appeared to engage in verbal exchanges with Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was positioned opposite on 60.9% of Davis’ routes. Additionally, Diggs occasionally engaged in conflict with Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, who allowed 3 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown while serving as Diggs’ closest defender.

