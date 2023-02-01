Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Talks About Her Modeling Dreams

Veronika Rajek has been in the news for a variety of reasons. Although she has been a popular social media celebrity for quite a while, her popularity graph has suddenly witnessed a massive upsurge in the last couple of months.

The reason behind it is the fact that many fans reckon that she might be dating star quarterback Tom Brady. All these speculations started off when Rajek posted a few photos in TB12 jersey and wrote a lengthy caption showering love on the GOAT.

After that, on a regular basis, Veronika has been dropping hints about dating Brady through her Instagram posts and stories. While many reckon that the Slovakian bombshell is just utilizing the Brady rumors to gain more followers, some are still convinced that the Tampa Bay QB is actually interested in dating her.

Veronika Rajek talks about her modeling inspiration

Not long ago, Veronika made an appearance on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast where she ended up revealing quite a few facts about her personal and professional life. Rajek stated that she isn’t very keen to go back to her home country. She stated that this is because people in Slovakia don’t really give the appropriate amount of respect to OnlyFans models.

Moreover, when Veronika was asked if she watches p*rn, she revealed that she sure does. In addition to this, she also ended up revealing that she is actually bis*xual. “I am bis*xual,” she said, adding that she has dated a few women.

Moreover, Veronika sat down for an interview with U.S Sun recently where she opened up about her future plans. “My biggest dream now is to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. These days they sometimes use people who I don’t think play any sport, so I think I can be a Sports Illustrated model,” Rajek said.

“This is my goal and my dream. And also just to carry on doing what I love and be a model. My goal was always to be a Victoria’s secret model. This is because I am 5ft 11ins, I am 57kgs and I work hard. But I was born too late so what can I do?” she added.

Veronika had also claimed that she greatly admires Adriana Lima and other Victoria’s Secret models. “I admire older models more like Adriana Lima and Victoria’s Secret models – they’re like the best of beauty and behavior. I don’t know where I’ll be in 10 years. But I hope I’ll be a good, supportive mother and have a nice family.”

Now when Tom has taken a decision about his future, it will be interesting to see if he finally decides to respond to Rajek’s advances.

