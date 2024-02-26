“I Don’t Have Patience For My Own Kids”: Shannon Sharpe Launches Bombs At Ungrateful Kids For Throwing Punches At Cam Newton

Controversy sparked around former NFL MVP Cam Newton on social media after a brawl video went viral at the 18 and under 7-on-7 football tourney in Atlanta. The video showed Newton involved in a heated altercation, defending himself and standing his ground despite being outnumbered. The cause behind the fight remains unknown, however, many former players expressed anger over the lack of respect shown to Newton.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe addressed the viral sight on his podcast, “Nightcap,” alongside co-host Chad Johnson. He criticized the young players who felt it was “cool” to attack Cam Newton. Sharpe stressed that the young players didn’t even realize Cam Newton’s physical abilities before trying to throw punches at him. We can indeed see in the video how Newton deftly managed and warded off his adversaries.

“I told you Ocho, Cam is way better than me cause I don’t have patience for my own kids to be disrespectful. I’ll be dam*ed if I let somebody else’s kids disrespect me. Those are my blood, I have an obligation when they’re coming up, but (also) I had an obligation to tell them what’s right and wrong and it’s always going to be yes sir, no sir.”

Chad Johnson also expressed annoyance with the fact that today’s youth often prefer arguing and unnecessary disputes instead of gaining valuable knowledge. Ocho further added how some players act as if they have already reached success instead of concentrating on personal development.

The Denver Broncos legend then compared Cam Newton’s camp with the long-standing camps run by Eli and Peyton Manning, highlighting that he has never seen kids disrespecting the Mannings over many years. He urged for proof of such disrespectful actions towards the Manning brothers and pointed out the difference in treatment.

Shannon Sharpe Compares His Kids With The Disrespectful Kids Attacking Cam Newton

Shannon Sharpe reaffirmed his parenting style in the podcast by continuously emphasizing that the roles in his relationship with his kids are fixed. He is the father, and they are his children, which doesn’t leave room for any sort of disrespect. He also feels that fathers like him must let their kids know how to appreciate figures like Cam Newton. He might not be Brady, but he might be the most famous person these kids get to shake hands with.

“Cam is a better man than me. Because the first time the kids disrespect me, I ain’t coming back. No shot. I don’t care what Cam’s hair look like, how he dresses, the man is taking time out of his day to give back,” Sharpe said. “Show the man some courtesy. Show the man respect. That’s the problem with our society,” as per Sports Illustrated.

Both Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson recognized that their children may engage in inappropriate behavior at times, but they know the importance of not displaying such behavior in front of them or anyone older. While Chad showed faith in Cam Newton’s ability to handle adversity, believing he would keep guiding the youth at future camps, Sharpe was more troubled, as he knew that some disrespect could escalate to dangerous levels.