“Wasted 4 Weeks With Joe Flacco”: Ryan Clark Raves About Dillon Gabriel Despite Failing to Break Historic Browns QB1 Slump

In case you missed it, Dillon Gabriel had a solid performance in his first career NFL start for the Cleveland Browns. The circumstances weren’t ideal, playing in London, and without his parents in the stands due to passport issues, but the rookie made the most of it and nearly led the team to an upset over the Minnesota Vikings.

At the end of the day, the Vikes edged out the Browns 21-17 on a game-winning drive by Carson Wentz. Gabriel went 19-for-33, throwing for 190 yards and two TDs with no turnovers. It was Cleveland’s highest total yardage output of the season and their first game without a turnover. Gabriel looked professional throughout, as if the game wasn’t too fast for him.

That’s why former NFL safety-turned analyst Ryan Clark came online and raved about Gabriel multiple times during the game.

“Dillon Gabriel is a professional quarterback. This has not been too big for him at all,” Clark tweeted. He continued to have “Twitter-fingers” throughout the game.

Clark later penned: “The Browns wasted 4 weeks with Joe Flacco starting at QB. Dillon Gabriel should have started week 1!”

It was an interesting comment from the analyst. Many had backed Joe Flacco as the right choice to start at QB, but after a few weeks of poor play, it became clear he wasn’t the right fit for the team right now.

What the Browns really needed was youthful energy, and that’s exactly what they got when they named Gabriel the starter. He has now injected the team with confidence, and they even nearly secured their second win of the season.

Clark was naturally very proud of Gabriel. “Score aside, Dillon Gabriel played good ball,” he wrote.

The Oregon product certainly had a good day at the office. But Gabriel would tell you that he wanted to walk away with the victory and that he’s disappointed. After all, he would’ve been the first Browns QB since 1999 to win his first career start.

Dillon Gabriel is attempting to become the first Browns quarterback since 1999 to win his first career start. Since 1999, Browns QBs making their first start are 0-16 while throwing 14 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and leading their team to an average of 14.1 points per game. pic.twitter.com/n065FgJfMx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Skip Bayless didn’t care too much for how Gabriel played. The analyst focused on the scoreline and professed that it’s time for Shedeur Sanders to start.

“TIME FOR. SHEDEUR!” Bayless tweeted.

TIME FOR. SHEDEUR! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2025

Quite honestly, it’s a bit of a ridiculous take from the analyst, but that’s par for the course with Bayless. He’s always leaned heavily into the controversial side of narratives, and this feels no different. It would be foolish for the Browns to turn to Shedeur after what Gabriel just showed them.

And Clark was right to show some love for Gabriel. The rookie played well and deserved credit despite his team losing. Calling for Shedeur after a game like that is poor analysis. Gabriel played well enough to give the team hope for the future, and he may have even put to rest the calls for Shedeur to start anytime soon.