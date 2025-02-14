“Nobody Cares About Aaron Rodgers’ Numbers”: Ryan Clark Honestly Reacts to the New York Jets’ Decision on Veteran QB

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

After a darkness retreat in Southern Oregon resulted in a 6-12 record with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers will once again spend his offseason contemplating his future in the NFL. At 41 years of age, the Green Bay legend is now hoping to find one last stop on what has been a hall-of-fame-worthy ride.

Following a lackluster 2024 regular season, one which saw Rodgers essentially bench himself, it’s safe to say that his employment won’t be as easy of a sale the second time around. Not only does he have to contend with his age and recent performance, others believe that his larger than life personality could go against him as well.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler, Ryan Clark, during a recent appearance on ESPN NFL, shared his thoughts on the state of the controversial signal caller,

“You have to know you’re getting a diminished Aaron Rodgers with all the ego, all the arrogance, all the things that came along with being a four-time MVP.”

Suggesting the diva-like persona of Rodgers could come back to bite him, Clark doesn’t seem to think that there will be a lot of demand for the 20-year veterans service. After throwing 11 interceptions and posting the worst passer rating of his starting career, Rodgers certainly hasn’t done himself any favors in terms of ensuring future employment.

“When he played, when he talked, when he led, none of those things came to fruition.”

While it is all but certain that a franchise will make a deal with the former Super Bowl champion, the quality of both the contract and the play of Rodgers remain uncertain. However, many believe that Rodgers still has plenty of games left in him.

Fans react to Clark’s criticisms of Rodgers

Given the on and off field struggles that the four-time MVP displayed throughout the 2024 regular season, many some found themselves in agreeance with Clark.

Rodgers is not good enough anymore to put up with all the baggage he will bring — Bhavik Upadhyaya (@bupadhyaya30) February 13, 2025

For others, the analyst’s comments were clearly biased. Given that Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and 304 passing yards against Clark’s Steelers, they claimed he was still holding to past.

Clark is mad that Rodgers cooked him in the super bowl — Tony Preston (@tonyelgringo12) February 14, 2025

Assuming that the retirement tour is in order, some suggested potential fits.

Exactly why I don’t think Pittsburgh is the place lol — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) February 13, 2025

In typical fashion, the teams who currently sit atop of the NFL Draft order find themselves in need of a quarterback. Additionally, there will be more than a few passers on the move this offseason, so the market for a signal caller should be as healthy as usual.

Everyone from the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers to the Los Angeles Rams could make for potential suitors. He may not possess the same kind of drawing power that he once had, but the name value and veteran experience of Rodgers alone should be enough to secure him one final contract in the NFL.