“I Don’t Like That Approach”: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Calls Out Micah Parsons for Not Participating in Training Camp

Micah Parsons has been seeking a lucrative extension with the Dallas Cowboys for over a year. He’s been patient about it too, but at a certain point, everyone reaches their limits. The three-time All-Pro officially requested a trade last week, and his reasoning was more than reasonable.

His request came only after several instances of owner Jerry Jones publicly tearing him down in what appeared to be an attempt to cow him in negotiations. It didn’t work, though… And now, Jones is saying he’s “not confident” the team will have Parsons on the field for their season opener on September 4 against the division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether that’s a negotiation tactic or the truth, it’s concerning. However, Cowboys legend Drew Pearson, who won a Super Bowl with the team during their 1970s heyday, said it reminds him of his final year in the league in 1983 (six years before Jones bought the team), when he planned to hold out of the season for a new contract. But his “holdout” was a little different than the ones we see today.

“I really think Mr. Jones will get the deal done eventually. And the thing about it. My last year in the league, I was holding out, okay? But I made every practice, I was in training camp, I didn’t miss any meetings, any practice, or anything, I had my reps with my QB,” Pearson said via Infinity Sports Network.

“And then when camp ended, when we got back to Dallas, I said, ‘That’s it, I’m not playing this season unless I get a new contract.'”

Pearson says he did that for two reasons. The first was to prepare himself and his body for the season ahead so that when the contract was signed, he could hit the ground running. The second was to show the front office the difference in the team when he was out there versus when he wasn’t. That’s why he doesn’t love Parsons’ approach to his own holdout.

“And that’s what I worry about Parsons. Walking around in a t-shirt and a hoodie, and all that kind of stuff while your teammates are working, you’re not getting yourself ready! You want the money, but you’ve still got to be a player once you get the money. So why are you gonna miss time in practice? This is your profession… I don’t like that approach.”

Drew Pearson is an old-school guy, and his view makes sense, but he didn’t have to deal with someone like Jerry Jones. And it must be said that Parsons has attended most of the voluntary and mandatory parts of Dallas’ offseason schedule. He has been “holdin’ in” at Cowboys training camp, attending meetings and practices but not participating.

As we said, everybody’s got their limits. It seems Micah Parsons has reached his with the Joneses.