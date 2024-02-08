Justin Jefferson, the Vikings’ superstar receiver, isn’t shy about what he wants in his next contract, and it’s got everyone talking. As the negotiation for a contract extension hangs in the balance, Jefferson’s declaration of wanting to “break the bank” has made headlines. Despite becoming eligible for a new deal last offseason, Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings have yet to finalize an agreement.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s Adam Schein, Jefferson openly discussed his contract status for the first time in a while. Although his comments did not directly alarm Vikings fans, they certainly did not offer much reassurance. Jefferson said straight out that he wants a big contract, pointing out that it was important for him to be a part of an organization where he is valued properly.

“I want to break the bank, and I want to be a part of an organization that wants me and wants to really give me what I deserve,” Jefferson stated.

The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year amassed 1,074 yards in 2023 despite missing seven games. His record-breaking performance over the first four seasons, with a total of 5,899 receiving yards. As he approaches the final year of his rookie contract, the stakes are higher than ever for both Jefferson and the Vikings.

It’s not just his game on the field that’s got people noticing him; Jefferson’s also a big deal off the field, thanks to all the brands he’s teamed up with. From promoting the latest installment of the Mortal Kombat video game series to representing Under Armour, Little Caesars, Sleep Number, Electronic Arts, Microsoft Surface, Optimum Nutrition, Lids, Bubble, Bose, Oakley, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Jefferson has become a sought-after name in brand partnerships.

Justin Jefferson’s Financial Touchdown

Justin Jefferson isn’t just making waves on the field as the Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver; he’s also scoring big in the financial league. Coming straight out of Louisiana State University with a National Championship under his belt, Jefferson jumped into the NFL scene as one of the most promising rookies in recent years.

His move to forgo his senior year for the 2020 NFL Draft paid off when the Vikings snapped him up with the 22nd overall pick. When it comes to his net worth, Jefferson is already playing in the big leagues. His deal with the Vikings was a solid start, with him bagging a four-year contract worth over $13 million, including a hefty signing bonus.

As of 2022, his base salary was sitting pretty at around $1.8 million. But Jefferson isn’t just about football; he’s got his game on in the business world too. From endorsing Optimum Nutrition to diving into the gaming world with Fortnite and even running his own YouTube channel, Jefferson’s hustle is strong.

With contract negotiations on a deal for his future still underway, off-field projects and smart brand partnerships by Jefferson are just another way for the modern-day athlete to use his on-field success to his advantage in terms of financial stability and growth. But will he get what he’s hoping for?