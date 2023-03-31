Potential First Round Pick Will Levis Gets Outshined by His Girlfriend Gia Duddy and Her Jaw Dropping Photos on Instagram

Kentucky Wildcats’ signal caller Will Levis will most definitely be biting his nails thinking about the upcoming draft. Widely touted to be a top 5 QB prospect, Levis is slowly becoming a known personality thanks to his rather stable draft stock. However, it seems his partner, Gia Duddy, is rising in fame in a far more exponential manner than her boyfriend.

The 21-year-old is a senior at Penn State, majoring in behavioral health. Between her classes and her extra-curricular activities, she has even managed to amass a massive fan following, totaling about 375,000 across her social media accounts. At this rate, people might just start referring to Levis as “Duddy’s boyfriend”.

Gia Duddy has been keeping her followers in awe with some great Insta posts

Duddy is what many would refer to as the “perfect partner” for up-and-coming athletes. Pretty much everything about her is positive, and there is literally nothing about her for people to dislike. She is a philanthropist, and a health student, and has stuck with Levis for almost 2 years now. It seems like this could be another Patrick Mahomes-Brittany Mahomes type of relationship.

One other thing Duddy is famous for, is her “get ready with me” pieces. It seems she has a keen interest in fashion too, and is enthusiastic about sharing that with her followers. In a TikTok video posted this month, she revealed that she is waiting to see where Levis goes, so she can decide which school to attend after graduation. Hopefully, she will know within the first few picks on Draft day.

Will Levis’s draft stock might be taking a hit after a string of poor showings

Levis might be taking the internet by storm with his physical transformation, but his playing prowess is still an unanswered question. The fact that he skipped the Bowl Game and Senior Bowl, along with leaving out a lot of workouts at the NFL Combine, has not gone down well at all. Another red flag about Levis is his ability to throw an interception almost every game. Yes, ability, for he has 23 interceptions in 2 years.

“Levis is the one that worries me of those top four quarterbacks…mainly because when I watched Levis’ games, there’s far too many turnover-worthy plays,” says Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt on “The Herd. It seems that Levis is not going to place anywhere higher than 4th place in the list of QBs in this year’s draft. Will Levis be picked in the first round? Or is he going to fall down the order on draft day?