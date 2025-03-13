Pat McAfee Speculates on What Aaron Rodgers Was Listening to in His Recent Viral Beach Photo

Aaron Rodgers is a lightning rod. He’s about as polarizing an athlete as there is in America today. He may pretend like he doesn’t like the attention, but actions speak louder than words. Rodgers is the last QB to make his free agency decision during this cycle, which means all eyes are now on him.

Russell Wilson is still out there, but it seems like Rodgers is Plan A and Wilson is Plan B for the teams still interested. The former Packer’s decision isn’t just between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, though. It’s also about whether or not to play at all. To that end, he took a brisk, blanket-swaddled walk along the beach on Wednesday in search of some perspective.

The image of Rodgers on his super-serious beach walk has been widely shared online, and one can’t help but notice that in this age of AirPods, the QB is using wired earphones. What a hipster. The real question now is: what was the 41-year-old listening to as he sought inspiration and guidance?

ESPN host and Rodgers’ good buddy, Pat McAfee, took a stab at guessing the soundtrack for Rodgers’ beach jaunt.

“I think he’s deeply contemplating a lot of sh*t. You’re not going down to the beach and looking out into the great unknown—and plugged in, who knows, it could be anything. (Laughs) We have a couple of theories, but it could be the complete opposite too,” McAfee said before continuing,

“It could be like instrumental music, it could be the sounds of the ocean while he’s next to the ocean because the ocean’s not giving him enough. Could be podcasts, there’s a lot of things it could be.”

Aaron Rodgers is currently in the middle of making his decision.. This is a MASSIVE decision for him #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6ksw7vhXpe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2025

There’s nothing wrong with walking on a beach. But with Rodgers’ history of pseudo-spirituality, the comedy of the situation is not lost on anyone. Rodgers is so dialed in on this decision that he reportedly hasn’t been answering his phone. He’s not even answering McAfee right now!

“And this is not coming from messages to me, because once again I have been trying to get answers. And have not been getting answers. I don’t think a lot of people have been because I think Aaron’s trying to find answers right now… Once again, we have not really chatted with him much. Tried to.”

McAfee’s buddy Tone Diggs reiterated what most believe at this point: the Steelers and Giants are on Aaron Rodgers’ time now. The Giants have that No. 3 pick they could use on a QB, and the Steelers just brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year, $8 million deal including $4.5 million in guarantees. So neither is entirely reliant on Rodgers.

It is becoming pretty clear that he is the favored option for both teams, however. Wilson is visiting in person with the Cleveland Browns as well as the Giants, though. His eagerness to play compared with Rodgers could sway one of those front offices to sign him. Russ has also said he would like to retire as a Steeler, so that door remains open.

The most likely result will be Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh—the team with the better chance at being competitive in 2025—while the Giants settle for Wilson and likely draft a youngster to learn the ropes under him.