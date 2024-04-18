Boston’s Excitement Turned Into Disappointment After Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft Fiasco, Say Pat McAfee & Co

Pat McAfee and his panel discussed the recent ESPN article that gave insight into Bill Belichick’s failure to get a job. Boston Connor, one of the hosts of the Pat McAfee Show, and a life long Patriots fan was rather amped up talking about the long article that reveals quite a few headline worthy stories around the Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft relationship.

Advertisement

The article, along with the recent Apple Documentary about the New England Patriots have seemingly done more harm than reminding NFL fans of their brilliance. And coming at a time when the Belichick era is just finishing and a new dawn is upon New England, Pat McAfee and team believes that most of Boston has been irked by the decisions made from inside the Gillette Stadium.

Pat McAfee inquires from his panel, “Patriots fans have moved from being excited about moving forward, to why are we doing this to Bill Belichick, right?” To which longtime New England fan Boston Connor replies, “Oh yeah, I was just in New England last week and it still holds true with a lot of people. It’s like, hey why did they do this? And lot of people still extremely frustrated by the Kraft family as a whole, lot more Jonathan than Bob though, just to be clear.”

According to the panel, the documentary caused a lot of issues amongst the community in New England. The fans, or the majority of fans that the people at Pat McAfee Show talked to, believe the timing of the doc was completely off. They offer a parallel to Michael Jordan’s Last Dance and how he waited and sat on it for almost 2 decades.

As per speculation it was only when LeBron was touted to have gone further beyond MJ that the makers announced a release. It was widely celebrated and reminded the world of the domination of Michael Jordan keeping in perspective what LeBron was doing. And maybe a similar strategy was deployed by the Krafts as well. Although it fell flat and ended up making them look really bad in front of the loyal Bostonians.

Boston Connor Points Out the Wild Speculation in ESPN’s Bill Belichick Story

As a life long fan of the winningest dynasty in all of football, Boston Connor seems to have been personally involved with the story. He believes that a lot of the points made in the article looked like wild speculations. Connor contends the claims made inside the aticle written by Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler. The first one being Belichick was blindsided when he did not get the job in Atlanta.

Connor speculates this part to be a little tough to believe, saying, “They are looking at 14 candidates, one of those guys was a former interim head coach with the Atlanta Falcons, who’s been in Atlanta, who Arthur Blank knows.” Connor also points out that having sat down with Raheem Morris, they all can attest that his personality is perfect for a head coach and the way he conducts himself wants one to run through a wall for him.

Thus, to say that amongst such a talented pool, Belichick did not see failing to make the cut, looks unbelievable to Boston Connor. In addition to that, the article mentioned that Belichick was not eager to work with Rich McKay but does not provide any source for said information. Thus, it opens itself to Connor’s attack that such reporting does not clearly mention who said it or whether it is the speculation of the writer.