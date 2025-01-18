“I Don’t Think Deion Sanders Can Deal With a Helicopter Dad”: Channing Crowder Reckons Jerry Jones Can’t “Vibe” With Coach Prime

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys Nation desperately wants Deion Sanders in Dallas. Ever since news broke that Jerry Jones was in talks with Sanders to bring him to coach the Cowboys, fans have been raging to get him there. But is it a good idea?

Many analysts have agreed that it’s probably not. And as Channing Crowder so hilariously put it on The Pivot Podcast, the main reason behind it being a terrible idea is because Deion Sanders can’t “deal with a helicopter dad.” The helicopter dad in question is, obviously, Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones.

Jones isn’t exactly known to be the kind of owner who gives his coaches a free hand to run the team as they please. And for Sanders to be successful as an HC in Dallas, that is exactly what he will need.

Crowder couldn’t have used a better word to describe Jones, who at this point is notorious for being a horrible micromanager of an owner. Can Sanders, a strong and authoritative figure, ever be able to work under a boss like Jones? Surely not. Crowder explained,

“I don’t think Deion can deal with a helicopter dad in his organization…I just think for someone of Deion’s prestige to work in Dallas, Jerry has to step back. As a friend, I would love for Deion to take on that challenge but I don’t think him and Jerry can vibe like that.”

Sanders famously is a helicopter dad himself. It’s completely implausible for him to give up control of his team. The personality clash between Jones and Sanders might even be a seismic event that leaves Dallas more broken than it already is.

Unless, of course, as Cowherd pointed out, Jerry is ready to step back. None of Jones’ recent actions point in that direction though. He is still the GM of the Cowboys, and as far as anyone knows, the Cowboys are not on the lookout for someone to replace him.

Since the news first broke out, Sanders has reaffirmed that he’s going to stay in Boulder. After clarifying that he was tempted by the Cowboys owner’s offer, Sanders had said, “But I love Boulder,” indicating that he’s not ready to leave quite yet. So with Sanders out of the running, who’s going to be Dallas’s new head coach?

The Dallas Cowboys HC Candidates

The latest favorite to take up the position is Kellen Moore (-125), current OC of the Eagles and former QB coach for the Cowboys. In their first official step to replacing Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys completed a virtual interview Friday with Moore.

Moore went from being Dak Prescott’s backup QB in 2017 to becoming his position coach the next year. This year, he was in charge of an Eagles offense that featured Saquan Barkley—only the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

Despite everything indicating otherwise, Deion Sanders is still DraftKings’ second favorite (+175) to take the HC position in Dallas.

Sitting in third on the board is former Jets coach Robert Saleh (+300), who the Cowboys are set to interview next. Out of all these candidates, who’s going to be Jerry’s pick?