“I don’t think it’s good enough for Aaron Rodgers just to get to the Super Bowl, I think he needs to win”: Shannon Sharpe believes the only way Packers QB can save his legacy is if he wins it all this year

Aaron Rodgers has done basically everything you’d want to do as a quarterback in the NFL. He’s won MVPs, been on endless highlight reels, and been highly successful.

Rodgers has also displayed a knack for making some of the toughest throws in the league while turning over the ball at a record low pace. There’s a genuine argument to be made that Rodgers is the most talented quarterback in NFL history.

However, the Packers QB lags behind other great quarterbacks in NFL history in one major area of the game: Super Bowl wins. He’s won only one Super Bowl in his career while other notable quarterbacks have multiple. This one area is the the only thing bringing down the legacy of the Packers superstar when you stack it up against other greats of the game.

Throwback to one of the most electrifying TDs in recent #Packers history. The accuracy from Aaron Rodgers here is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/CQLOKrPdiY — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 18, 2022

Shannon Sharpe believes Aaron Rodgers needs to win the Super Bowl this year

Aaron Rodgers has made it to the NFC Championship as many times as any other great quarterback has, but he hasn’t been able to make it over the hump most of the time.

He’s 1-4 in Championship rounds, his lone win coming against the Chicago Bears in 2011 playing against Bears backup Caleb Hanie. Since then, he’s lost to the Seahawks (in dramatic fashion) in 2014, the Falcons (obliterated here) in 2016, the 49ers (a terrible blowout) in 2019, and the Buccaneers (another heartbreaker) in 2021.

The Packers loss last year hurt even more because they were the NFC’s #1 seed and had home field advantage. If the Packers beat the 49ers, then they’ll be in the same situation as last year, holding home field advantage in the biggest game of the NFC playoffs.

If Rodgers really wants to show he belongs with the elite of the elite, he’s going to have to knock off the 49ers and whoever wins the Buccaneers-Rams game. However, Shannon Sharpe believes that simply making the Super Bowl won’t be enough to redeem Rodgers.

How important it is for Aaron Rodgers to get to the Super Bowl? “I don’t think it’s good enough for Rodgers just to get there, I think he needs to win.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/RUU9AAAcQ1 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 19, 2022

How many Super Bowls have other great quarterbacks in NFL history won? Tom Brady, 7. Joe Montana, 4. Terry Bradshaw, 4. Troy Aikman, 3. Eli Manning, 2. Peyton Manning, 2. John Elway, 2. Ben Roethlisberger, 2. Winning that second Super Bowl will be an incredible boost to Rodgers’ legacy, and he’ll be looking to win it all this year against all odds.

