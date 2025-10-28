mobile app bar

Fact Check: Did NFL Reporter Mistakenly Call Travis Kelce Travis Scott?

Suresh Menon
Published

Travis Kelce, Travis Scott

Travis Kelce [Left], Travis Scott [Right]; USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce had one of his most complete performances of the season on Monday night, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a commanding 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders. The ten-time Pro Bowler caught six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, tying Priest Holmes’ franchise record of 83 career regular-season touchdowns in the process.

This performance especially stood out because it seemed like a vintage Kelce showing, with him and Patrick Mahomes rekindling their connection to power the Chiefs to their third straight win and a 5-3 record on the season.

However, while the focus should’ve been on the milestone and the Chiefs tight end finally finding his form, Travis went viral for a completely different reason.

Claim: Following the victory, ESPN reporter Lisa Salters interviewed Patrick Mahomes on the field. During the exchange, while discussing Kelce’s record-tying touchdown, Salters reportedly slipped up and referred to the tight end as “Travis Scott” instead of Travis Kelce.

She supposedly said, “Travis Scott tied the touchdown record. He told me before the game what it would mean to him. What does it mean to you?”

Source of the Rumor: The clip was first shared by NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman, whose post on “X” garnered over 165K views and nearly 1,400 likes within hours.

Soon, several other accounts reposted it, adding humorous commentary about how unbothered Mahomes looked despite the on-air gaffe.

Verdict: Yes, it’s true. Lisa Salters did mistakenly call Travis Kelce “Travis Scott” during ESPN’s live postgame interview. The moment aired immediately after the Chiefs’ victory and is confirmed by multiple broadcast replays and Kleiman’s viral post.

To Mahomes’ credit, he didn’t flinch nor correct her as he calmly carried on with his response, praising Kelce’s latest milestone:

“That’s the true Chief of Chiefs. He’s the guy that was here before me, set the culture, he’s the guy that’s in the building early. in the building late and he’s the leader of the team. To be able to get record tying… Let’s go out there and break it now.”

The 3x Super Bowl winner also added that he hopes the veteran tight end gets “another football” later in the season, when he inevitably breaks the franchise record outright.

Kelce, meanwhile, joined Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter later that night, where he reflected on his longevity and shared a heartfelt note about cherishing each game: “We’re cherishing every single one of these games, man, not knowing how long we’ll be able to do this.”

While Salters’ mix-up provided an unexpected laugh, it hardly overshadowed a night that celebrated Kelce’s enduring excellence or Mahomes’ leadership in steering the Chiefs back to form. Because name slip or not, the only record that mattered in Kansas City was the one Travis Kelce just tied.

