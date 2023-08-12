Bill Belichick Dropping $2,725,000 on Malik Cunningham Might Just be ‘The Move’, Suggests Lamar Jackson’s Latest Reaction

Bill Belichick made a bold move by investing $2,725,000 in Malik Cunningham. As of now, it is starting to look like the smartest decision in the Patriot’s preseason so far. The recent game left Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, quite impressed. Cunningham started the game as a wide receiver and effectively showed his versatility by stepping up as a dual-threat quarterback in the second half, catching everyone’s attention.

Before the preseason camp started, the Patriots were facing a tough task in choosing between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for the quarterback position. Unexpectedly, it was Malik Cunningham, a wide receiver turned quarterback during the game, who stole the spotlight and got people talking. His performance has sparked a debate and opened up a fresh perspective on New England’s quarterback situation, making Belichick’s move seem even more intriguing.

Lamar Jackson Praises Malik Cunningham’s Performance with the Patriots

Bill Belichick made a savvy move in signing Malik Cunningham as an undrafted free agent. As per Spotrac, the Patriots gave him a 3-year contract worth $2,725,000. Cunningham was originally brought in as a versatile player but has proven to be an exceptional talent. Recently, he displayed his skills not only as a receiver but also as a signal-caller and rusher, leaving fans and fellow athletes in awe.

“Yeah, I think Malik’s a tough kid,” Belichick said in the press conference. “He showed that at Louisville, and as a receiver, he’s different than at quarterback. But, he’s had to block, go in and make tough catches in traffic and things like that. No, I think his toughness and competitiveness is good. You saw that in college and we’ve seen it in the time that he’s been here.”

Despite not being the starting QB for the New England Patriots, Cunningham’s performance during the preseason opener was nothing short of remarkable. His ability to emulate the style of another Louisville standout, Lamar Jackson, drew attention. “Broski,” tweeted Jackson thus acknowledging the outstanding display of Cunningham on the field.

Lamar took the time to witness Cunningham’s performance, indicating that the undrafted rookie has made quite an impression, even on one of the league’s best dual-threat quarterbacks. Looks like the unconventional investment by Bill Belichick in Cunningham may very well turn out to be ‘the move’ that elevates the game for the New England Patriots in the upcoming season.

Malik Cunningham: The New Twist in the Patriots’ QB Saga

A splendid performance by Malik Cunningham in the preseason opener had fans and football pundits buzzing. From his first play, where he swiftly gained 7 yards on a run, to the subsequent 11-yard pass to Scotty Washington, Cunningham was just exceptional given his limited experience in the big league. Despite a fierce defender ripping off his helmet, Cunningham showed grit and determination. He ultimately rushed for a touchdown that left the crowd stunned.

This impressive display by Cunningham inevitably adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate about the Patriots’ QBI position. With Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe vying for the starting role, Cunningham’s ability to shine as a signal-caller and rusher brings a fresh perspective to the competition. While the Patriots faced a 20-9 loss in the game, Cunningham’s standout performance was a positive note for the New England faithful.