“I Felt Bad”: Travis Kelce Gets Real About Breaking Taylor Swift’s $10,000 Chair

Travis Kelce is no stranger to breaking through defenses on the football field, but recently, the Kansas City Chiefs star found himself dealing with a very different kind of collision, one that ended with a shattered luxury chair in Taylor Swift’s home.

On a recent episode of the ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, Kelce opened up about the awkward moment when he accidentally leaned back too far and destroyed a piece of designer furniture reportedly worth around $10,000.

The incident happened casually during a conversation, with Kelce shifting his weight in the chair while laughing without realizing it couldn’t support his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame. The furniture gave way almost instantly, splintering underneath him.

Though he managed to avoid falling to the floor, the damage was immediate and severe. His brother Jason reacted in shock, gasping before asking if Travis was okay, while the two quickly burst into laughter.

Looking back, Kelce admitted that his first reaction wasn’t amusement, but guilt. He explained that he and Jason briefly considered trying to fix the chair, even joking about using superglue and letting the next person deal with it if it broke again. That idea didn’t last long. After examining the wreckage, Kelce realized there was no saving it. The wood had split apart, the frame was unstable, and no amount of tape or glue was going to restore it.

“It was not possible,” Kelce explained to his sister-in-law, Kylie. “I’m gonna need like a whole roll of duct tape to put this thing back together.”

Complicating matters was the fact that Swift wasn’t home when the accident happened. Kelce knew he would eventually have to explain what happened. Later, he walked in carrying what remained of the chair and presented it to her.

“I felt bad,” he admitted. “I had to like present it to her.”

In an effort to ease the tension, Kelce leaned into humor. He joked with Swift, asking how much she really loved the chair and pointing out that she had never even used it. His approach reflected both his nervousness and his attempt to turn an awkward situation into a lighthearted moment.

Earlier in the podcast, Kelce had dramatically predicted her reaction, laughing that “Taylor’s gonna kill me.”

Once clips of the moment began circulating online, NFL fans and Swifties alike rushed to social media to weigh in. Many found humor in the contrast between Kelce’s physical strength and the fragile designer furniture. Some joked that the chair “never stood a chance,” while others imagined how uncomfortable it must be to apologize for destroying a “$10k chair.”

The incident comes at a time when Kelce is navigating uncertainty about his football future after a challenging season. As he weighs his next steps, Swift has reportedly been a steady presence by his side. The $10,000 chair may be gone, but the story has become another memorable chapter in Kelce’s off-field life.