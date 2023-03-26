“It Caught Me off Guard”: DK Metcalf Was Shocked When He Heard the News about Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner Leaving the Seahawks

In 2021, the superstar quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks was traded to the Denver Broncos. They then released linebacker Bobby Wagner, a Pro Bowler who had been a defensive stalwart since 2012, marking the end of a very successful period for both teams. When DK Metcalf, the wide receiver for Seattle, heard the news, he could not believe it.

The 25-year-old, who played with the Super Bowl-winning QB and six-time First-team All-Pro, appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s weekly podcast called ‘Club Shay Shay.’ There, the Pro Football Hall of Fame TE asked him how he felt about the departures of Wagner and Wilson from the team. Metcalf answered honestly, revealing that it came as a shock to him.

Metcalf could not believe that the team released Bobby Wagner and Russell

The prime reason Wilson wanted out of the team was that he felt as though the HC and the GM of the team were keeping him from winning Super Bowl championships and individual awards. He wanted to go to a team where he could lift the Lombardi Trophy once again. Thus, in 2021, the Broncos showed interest in the 34-year-old and signed him. The deal was one of the most iconic in the league’s history.

Wagner had always talked about finishing his career as a Hawk. Even though the team missed the postseason in 2021, he still raved about his love and loyalty to the team. However, things were going to change for him because he succumbed to a knee injury in Week 17. Because of that, Wagner could not end the season on a high note. To add salt to the injury, he found out about his release through social media.

Therefore, the confusion did not make sense to Metcalf, who said, “It caught me off guard…I knew I would say probably an hour before the media knew because, you know, the Seahawks called me and told me right then Russ called me, and with Bobby the same thing. I knew an hour before the media knew.”

Wagner is coming back to Seattle

After the Seahawks released him, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams for five years on a $50 million deal. He had 140 tackles and two interceptions in 2022, his only season in Los Angeles. Fans of the NFC West rival greeted Wagner with cheers when he returned to Lumen Field for the season’s final game. According to reports, Wagner and the Rams mutually decided to part ways in February.

BOBBY. IS. BACK. We've agreed to terms with the future Hall of Famer. 💙💚 📰 » https://t.co/uJ4oEZoNq0 pic.twitter.com/SU5Zm7Dvwx — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 26, 2023

The Seahawks were interested in bringing the future Hall of Famer back to the roster. He agreed to one year on a $1 million deal.