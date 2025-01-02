“It’s Hard”: Kai Cenat Opens Up About Friend Travis Hunter’s Situation With Fiancee Leanna Lenee

Heisman winner Travis Hunter’s private life with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, has been under scrutiny lately. Fans and wellwishers have since openly asked Hunter to either break up with Lenee or keep their relationship private, leading the couple to deactivate their social media accounts. Now, Hunter’s best friend, Kai Cenat, has also broken his silence about the situation Travis finds himself in.

It turns out that Kai has been closely watching the events unfold and, in his latest media appearance, the streamer could express nothing but pity for his friend.

Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Kai simply urged Travis and Leanna to figure out a solution for their situation because the internet trolls won’t back down easily.

Unlike many on the internet, Kai chose not to be a “big bro,” refraining from offering any advice to the couple. However, the popular streamer did admit that getting out of this mess would be a struggle, as its implications are not just professional but also personal.

“Yeah, I’ve seen them deactivate their accounts. They probably gotta just escape it [social media hate]. That’s what they gotta do, just figure that out. That’s their business… [But] it is hard. I know… It do be tough.”

One of the best aspects of Kai’s statement was that he chose not to give any screentime to the Travis Hunter question. Being the ace podcaster that Shannon is, the legendary TE slyly inserted Hunter into the conversation when Kai opened up about his own love life.

The fact that Cenat chose to deliver a “nothing” response shows how badly he wants the spotlight off his friend’s polarizing love life. However, this is just a small part of the duo’s friendship, as Travis and Kai’s bromance goes way back.

One of the most endearing and viral moments of Hunter and Cenat’s friendship occurred in September last year, when Cenat requested Travis to do an animalistic prowl as a TD celebration on a Twitch stream.

While many fans didn’t expect Travis to go down on all fours and crawl really fast like an animal, Hunter subverted all expectations as he did exactly that after the Buffaloes’s overtime win against the Baylor Bears.

As expected, the majority of the internet flipped seeing the raw and tribalistic energy displayed by the two-way star while the minority wondered what got into the Buffs player.

#WATCH: Travis Hunter hit the celebration Kai Cenat taught him after a wild comeback win. pic.twitter.com/NcQ8Qjlqg2 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) September 22, 2024

That said, it’s moments like these that show the true depth of friendship. Whether it’s Hunter making a fool of himself at Cenat’s request or Kai stepping away from his funny persona to offer a mature take on Travis’ personal life struggles, it’s small acts like these that strengthen a friendship.