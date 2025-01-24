“I Fully Thought This Was a Fan”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Recalls Having Bad Experience With a “Philadelphia Legend” During Eagles Game

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, had a forgettable day at Lincoln Financial Field last Sunday. After watching the Los Angeles Rams’ season come to an end with a narrow 22-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Divisional Round, she had an equally torrid time in the stadium suite. Apparently, Kelly Stafford & Co. had to deal with the antics of an Eagles “legend,” who even “flicked” at them during the game.

The “legend” started his taunts at the Rams’ suite by showing them the loser sign. At first, Kelly dismissed this act, as she thought he was a die-hard Eagles fan. But the moment she got to know that it was an important ex-Eagles player who was displaying the “L” sign, Kelly simply couldn’t come to terms with it.

“He was in the suite next to us and he was kind of just taunting a little bit, which I understand but then when I was told that he was an ex-player, it really baffled me. I was going like I expected it from a fan, so I didn’t really engage but to get it from an ex-player and a supposed legend… I don’t know what that means…”

The issue escalated further during halftime when the “legend” entered the suite and asked Matthew Stafford’s wife how the Eagles fans were treating her. Stafford, being the firebrand she is, shot back at the ex-player.

“He came in and he was like, ‘so how are Philly fans treating you?’ and I was like… really? So I looked at him and… I said the fans have been great but you on the other hand giving the loser sign to my daughters, I don’t really appreciate. [But he was like] ‘Oh no, they love me’”

Unfortunately for Kelly, the issue did not end there, as the ex-player was apparently “flicking” them off.

“Then in the second half, a friend that was in the suite got a photo of him flicking us off. He was just standing there in the window and flicking us off”

Kelly decided to keep the ex-player’s identity a mystery. However, she did include a photo in her Instagram reel of the “legend” showing his middle finger to the suite. Though Kelly blurred the photo, internet sleuths put on their detective hats and speculated that the player in question could be former Eagles DT Fletcher Cox.

As per the ones making the claim, Cox was snapped in a similar outfit to the one in Kelly’s reel.

Chat! Apparently, it was apparently Fletcher Cox who flipped off Kelly Stafford & Co. At least that’s what the internet thinks so. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/o1ZAXqUet1 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 24, 2025

Regardless, fans were disappointed to see Kelly go through this ordeal for no fault of her own. There is no confirmation of the player’s identity at this point. Only time will tell if Kelly or the former player will address the issue.