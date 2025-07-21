“I Go Out Confident”: Jimmy Horn Jr. Tells Shannon Sharpe How He Made a Name for Himself so Damn Quickly

Jimmy Horn Jr. didn’t put up eye-popping numbers during his college career. Statistically, he wasn’t a standout, often serving as the WR3 on the teams he played for. But stats never tell the full story; game tape does.

The Colorado alum possesses a combination of tangible skills and intangible traits that set him apart, and it’s no surprise he’s turning heads at Panthers training camp. Horn has quickly become one of the breakout names to watch this preseason, with his highlight clips making waves and impressing coaches, fans, and analysts alike.

The Panthers selected Jimmy Horn Jr. with the 208th overall pick in the sixth round of the draft. In a league where draft position often determines early opportunities, it’s impressive how Horn has managed to stand out amid the competition in Carolina.

Horn recently joined Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe on Nightcap, where he explained how he’s been able to generate buzz during training camp. According to him, it all starts with mentality, having confidence in your abilities and approaching every day with the right mindset.

“It’s really like a mentality thing. I just come out there. Like I know, personally, I’m really that. I just go out there with the confidence. I really just learn from the guys ahead of me, just picking a game and just coming out there being myself, and every day I just come to practice hard, like it’s just part of the game.”

Another key, Horn said, is being a student of the game. He emphasizes constantly learning from the veterans in the room and then putting those lessons into action during practice. That eagerness to learn has accelerated his development.

Still, like most rookies, Horn has faced a learning curve. Even though he played in a pro-style offense at Colorado, the NFL has been a different animal. The biggest adjustment for him has been mastering the playbook. The coaches use terminology unlike anything he encountered in college, and they change it regularly.

What’s helped him most in the transition are the foundational habits instilled by Deion Sanders over the past two years. Horn credits Coach Prime for teaching him the importance of nailing the basics: showing up on time, dressing like a professional, and spending time in the film room. Those habits, while simple, have laid the groundwork for his early success.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is happy and thriving in Carolina

This is something not many players might be able to say about a franchise that has struggled for most of its existence. But for the Colorado alum, this is exactly where he wants to be. In fact, he wanted the Panthers to draft him.

Horn manifested this opportunity. He visited Carolina during his Top 30 visits, and the moment he stepped into the building, he sensed something different. The vibe, the energy, everything about the place drew him in. He sensed that the Panthers were building something special, and he was determined to be part of it. So he prayed for it. And now, here he is.

“I manifested it, like because I came with my 30 visit here, this was one of the visits I had, and when I came up, I just felt the vibe. It was just the energy in the building. Like when you come in, you can just feel it, it’s something special going on here, and then like we’re looking at the videos, I can see they building around the program and stuff, so this is something that I wanted to be a part of. “

It’s a testament to the power of belief and hard work. Horn now has the opportunity to turn heads on the field and run circles around defensive backs. With his speed, hands, and sharp route running, he shares similarities with stars like Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown, both of whom were late-round picks like him, and both are undersized but explosive.

If his early camp buzz is anything to go by, Jimmy Horn Jr. might just be Carolina’s hidden gem in the making.