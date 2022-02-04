“I got frustrated and said f** this s*t”: Dez Bryant backs Brian Flores and says the Dallas Cowboys intentionally sabotaged the 2017 season

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games,” Flores said. “Take a flight, go on vacation, I’ll give you $100,000 per loss — those were his exact words. I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I’m gonna give you good news, bad news, but it’s going to be honest.”

Brian Flores spoke about Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100K for each loss in order to tank. “That’s not in my DNA. That was never gonna happen.” (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/co6eIgl3Vh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2022

Now, former Cowboys All-Pro WR Dez Bryant has accused the Dallas Cowboys of throwing the 2017 NFL season.

“I’ma tell y’all some crazy s**t. The year that I got cut, I told some athletes, ‘Hey, I feel like our season is being sabotaged.’ It’s no way we should be running the same exact play. I remember going to coach [Jason] Garrett’s office asking him, ‘Hey man, you know I look forward to the game plan… why am I lining up in the same place each and every week?’ I’m one-on-one… Dak [Presott] don’t even look my way… it was so many times on film that the ball didn’t come to me. It got to the point where I got frustrated and said f*** this s**t. I’m gonna air this s**t out in the media.”

My thoughts on the Brian Flores situation… the owner offering 100k to tank the season pic.twitter.com/ClAsXCAqBP — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 2, 2022

The Cowboys finished the season with an abysmal 9-7 record and 2nd place in the NFC East, missing the playoffs despite having a pretty decent team.