When Baker Mayfield “Politely Declined” Lamar Jackson’s Mom’s Offer at the Heisman Ceremony

Lamar Jackson has enjoyed a far more successful NFL career than Baker Mayfield, despite the latter being drafted first overall in the same class. Jackson, taken 32nd overall, slipped much lower than many believed he should, but the fall turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Landing with the Ravens gave him the perfect system and franchise to maximize his unique playing style. Mayfield, meanwhile, is only now beginning to show consistent flashes of the talent that once made him the No. 1 pick, thanks to his resurgence with the Buccaneers.

Though their professional careers have taken very different paths, Lamar and Baker had somewhat parallel journeys in college. Both dominated during their time with their respective programs and consistently ranked among the nation’s top players. Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 as a sophomore at Louisville, while Mayfield claimed the honor the following year at Oklahoma. The two often crossed paths as finalists at the Heisman stage, sharing the spotlight during their college years.

It was during these events that Baker came across Lamar’s mother, Felicia Jones. But Felicia wasn’t the stereotypical warm, chatty parent. She was tough as nails, having raised her kids as a single mother, instilling in Lamar the discipline and drive that made him the player he is today. She wasn’t just his mother, but also his coach. Mayfield, however, found her intimidating.

So when Felicia approached him at a Heisman ceremony and suggested he come down to Florida to train with Lamar, Baker admitted he had to lean on a little “liquid courage” just to muster the nerve to say no. To this day, he still finds Felicia intimidating, something Lamar himself wasn’t even aware of.

” Yeah. His mom used to work him out. She told me stories for me to get my as* down to Florida and go work out with them, and I politely declined after, you know, a few beverages at the Heisman ceremony. But no. She’s intimidating. There’s a reason why he is so tough.”

There’s a reason Felicia Jones is not only Lamar Jackson’s agent but also the person he reveres most. He grew up watching firsthand the sacrifices she made to raise him and his three siblings on her own. Her resilience and determination shaped the life of the two-time MVP more than anything else.

Despite the hardships, Felicia never asked for handouts. She hustled day in and day out, heading to work early in the morning and coming home late at night, just to cover bills, put food on the table, and ensure her kids had every opportunity to chase their dreams, especially Lamar’s.

She never complained, never showed weakness, and carried every burden with quiet strength. Watching his mother work tirelessly and fearlessly instilled in Lamar the belief that he, too, could overcome any obstacle. To him, Felicia isn’t just his mom; she’s his personal superhero.