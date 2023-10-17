A Week Before Suffering a Loss Against Cowboys, Chargers’ Keenan Allen Had Called Justin Herbert “The Toughest Man” on the Field

The Los Angeles Chargers faced a hard loss to the Cowboys, and the star quarterback, Justin Herbert, is receiving criticism for the defeat. Despite previous discussions about Dak Prescott’s performance and how Herbert is better, it was Justin Herbert who threw the game-ending interception.

The Chargers hold the third spot in the AFC West, trailing behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Just a week before the Cowboys game, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen displayed remarkable camaraderie and unwavering faith in Justin Herbert, in a postgame video shared by Bolt Up (Chargers’ Official Site).

Keenan Allen Showcased Admiration for Justin Herbert after Week 4’s win

Justen Herbert led Chargers suffered a 17-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on NFL’s Monday Night Football. The Cowboy’s pass rush pressured Herbert into a wayward throw, intercepted by Stephen Gilmore, sealing the game. The Cowboys held onto their lead, and this loss placed Coach Brandon Staley’s team at a 2-3 record.

Keenan Allen, however, commended Justin Herbert’s toughness after the Week 4 win against the Raiders. When Herbert briefly went into the medical tent, Allen knew he was hurting but didn’t know what happened. Herbert quickly returned to the field wearing a brace. Allen said after the game:

“He came right back. You know, he was going back on the field. But, he had a brace, a little thing on. This guy, he has a heart of a lion. He’s got guts. He’s the toughest man on the field, you know.”

Keenan even suggested that a week off would be beneficial for some injured teammates after the NFL Week 4 win, however, the Cowboys seemed better prepared. The Chargers’ WR expressed that he wasn’t surprised when Herbert came back and highlighted the importance of his quarterback. He stressed the significance of Herbert and Josh’s crucial play that directed the Raiders game toward them.

“It would have been huge if he couldn’t have come back. You’ve seen the throw. We needed one play and he and Josh went out there and made it for us.” Added Keenan.

Justin Herbert’s Struggles Continue as Chargers Fall to Cowboys

Justin Herbert ended the game with 227 yards and two touchdowns, but he consistently missed downfield throws and threw a game-ending interception during Los Angeles’ final drive. In a crucial moment, he took a sack and threw a pick on consecutive snaps as the Chargers trailed by three points.

Herbert struggled to lead his team into the endzone, except for the opening play of the game. His second touchdown was aided by special teams errors and penalties, requiring four downs to score. After the game, Justin Herbert said, per ESPN:

“I thought those receivers, they made plays, and the offensive line, they’re going up against a really good front seven, and they battled well today, and they gave me plenty of time to be able to get the ball off. I feel horrible for the guys for the way that the game went, but we’ll have to be better and learn from it.”

He reflected on the game, acknowledging the efforts of the receivers for making plays and the offensive line for their battle against a formidable front seven.