“I Hate Watching Bad Weather Games”: Skip Bayless Blames Rain for Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy’s TNF Struggles

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Fans anticipated the NFL’s Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers being an offensive slugfest. Unfortunately, it was anything but. The NFC West rivals were tied 3-3 at halftime. They were knotted 6-6 with 13:38 remaining in regulation. Things ended without a touchdown being scored in Los Angeles’ 12-6 victory.

Advertisement

Skip Bayless believes the first half’s rainy conditions were responsible for the stalled offenses. He took to Twitter/X at halftime to express his disdain for watching football be played in poor weather:

I hate watching “bad weather” games. The great Matt Stafford threw for 23 yds in the 1st half. Brock Purdy threw for 96 as SF rushed for 20 yds! 11 total punts! Great players cannot play great in the rain. Maybe it will stop now. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 13, 2024

Amazon noted this was the first time the Rams and 49ers have both failed to score a touchdown through three quarters against one another.

The game ending without an end zone trip would seem to support Bayless’ claim of the rain impacting offensive efficiency. Regardless, fans took the opportunity to argue against him in his comments.

Don’t be that guy, skip. — Mik (@MikMikFromMass) December 13, 2024

I don’t want no excuses. The weather is not new — GORODOBA (@gorodoba) December 13, 2024

Another viewer expressed that the game coming on just three days’ rest – as most TNF games do – was more to blame than the weather.

Exactly I think it has more to do with it just being Thursday night. And three days is just not enough time for these players to be able to get back into football playing mode — GreenMonk (@Greenmonk3316) December 13, 2024

Criticism of TNF contests has been common since it became a bigger staple of the NFL slate in 2006. While good defensive showings are appreciated, it doesn’t make the most entertaining television for casual fans.

According to J.J. Watt, it wasn’t a fun watch for future Hall of Fame defenders, either.

“6-3 ballgame heading into the 4th quarter, defensive guys have to be loving this.” No. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 13, 2024

Los Angeles (8-6) improved their playoff odds to 50%, per Amazon’s telecast. San Francisco (6-8) saw their playoff likelihood dip to 0.1%.

Their awful showing against NFC West foes — 1-4, including 0-3 at home — has them destined to miss the postseason for the first time in four years (2020).