Horrific Colorado O-Line Stats Against UCLA Reveal Why Shedeur Sanders Could Be The Best College QB

Colorado Buffaloes’ disappointing loss against the UCLA Bruins further dashes their chance at a bowl game. In the matchup, the team failed to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, and their star QB, Shedeur Sanders, was under mounting pressure. The struggling offensive line only made it worse, and the stats now make it evident why it’s considered the weakest point of the team.

Deion Sanders once again fails to replicate CU’s performance from September, and the hype appears to have waned. However, according to the stats tweeted by NFL Rookie Watch in X, it seems very clear how the O-Line has been limiting Shedeur from being the best QB in the country.

Shedeur Sanders Faces Difficulties Due to the Struggling O-line

According to the stats, Shedeur Sanders faced significant pressure from the UCLA defense throughout the entire game. A total of 24 pressures, 17 hits, 13 knockdowns, and 7 sacks were executed by the opponent. Despite this, the star QB excelled, adding 217 yards and a touchdown to his tally. He also completed 27 of 43 passes. The post argues how Shedeur could turn out to be the best QB in the country if he had a competent O-line.

Although CU has been significantly struggling for a few weeks, Shedeur remained at the top of the chart last week among passing leaders. According to College Football One3 on Instagram, the star QB accumulated a whopping 2420 yards till week 8, securing his rank as the top college football quarterback for passing yards.

After this humiliating defeat, even Deion Sanders expressed how the O-Line struggled, limiting Shedeur throughout the entire game.

Deion Sanders Vents Frustration With the O-line’s Blunders

In the post-game interview, Coach Prime didn’t shy away from pointing out that their offensive line needs a change. He expressed how the current linemen corps need time to improve while highlighting the toll it had on his son, Shedeur. Furthermore, Prime mentioned that he will bring in new linemen, allowing his son to unleash his full potential. Notably, the star QB was sacked 7 times and barely managed to run the ball.

Prime stated, “The line has to improve, there ain’t no aspect,” followed by, “I’m a little biased because I’m his father, but I think we have the best quarterback in the country. I don’t think any other quarterback could put up with or stand and deliver like I always do week in and week out and taken the beating that he’s taking. And we’ve got to address that.“

Colorado Buffaloes, currently 4-4, need to win two more games while maintaining a .500 winning percentage to secure a bowl game. They continued to struggle in recent weeks and lost to UCLA with a whopping 12-point deficit. Alejandro Mata was the star of the show and kicked three field goals over 30 yards.