“This is Shameful”: Analyst Unhappy With How Jets Handled Aaron Rodgers Minicamp Absence Despite Knowing About Egypt Trip

There seems to be a communication problem in the Jets camp. A problem, that some think is straight-up “shameful.” Aaron Rodgers is back from his Egypt trip, which he missed the mandatory minicamp for. While initially labeled “unexcused,” new reporting suggests that the Jets didn’t really have a problem with his absence. And Nick Wright isn’t thrilled with these recent reports.

Advertisement

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that the QB’s trip was pre-planned and he had already had all the discussions with the front office, and they had no problem with it. The report subtly shifts the blame on how this absence was conveyed to the media, leading First Things First host Wright to believe the Jets organization is subtly pointing fingers at HC Robert Saleh, who had talked to the media about Rodgers’ absence, for the misunderstanding.

“This is so shameful, this is shameful,” said Wright upon hearing how the story unfolded. As Kevin Wildes read updates from SNY’s Connor Hughes, the hosts were visibly stunned by the implication that Saleh’s reaction and the way the news broke were the real culprits behind the controversy.

According to Hughes, the Jets were aware of Rodgers’ trip when they scheduled the minicamp for June 11 and 12, which conflicted with his plans. While technically unexcused, the team isn’t concerned about the quarterback’s absence affecting the upcoming season. Additionally, he had perfect attendance for the voluntary part of the minicamp, covering all his bases.

Hughes noted that the hysteria stemmed from how the situation was communicated, with the Jets reluctant to set a precedent for skipping mandatory workouts for personal trips.

Despite understanding Rodgers’ reasons, the team’s public stance created the impression they were in the dark. While everything’s apparently fine within the team, the outside world continues to buzz over what the Jets now claim is “much ado about nothing.”

However, the report implicates Saleh as the sole party responsible for the miscommunication and tries to distance the franchise from his press statements, which Wright thought to be incredibly unfair.

Robert Saleh Detractor Comes Out in His Support

The FS1 host’s frustration with the New York Jets‘ handling of the Aaron Rodgers situation was clearly visible. Wright has been an open critic of Saleh’s coaching methods for years now, but even he thought he deserved better than to get thrown under the bus for what could only have been a unanimous decision from the entire front office. After all, coaches are mouthpieces for the franchise. He said,

“There is nothing I have said that is as unfair to Saleh as this line of reporting and reasoning. Which is, it wouldn’t have been a problem if Robert Saleh didn’t make it a problem. That’s what that implication clearly is.”

Wright finds it hard to swallow that Saleh was the lone voice calling Rodgers’ absence “unexcused.” He even believes that the Jets leaked, “through friendly reporters,” that they’re okay with Rodgers missing camp. This flip-flop from initial concern to apparent acceptance has only added fuel to the controversy fire.

For Wright, the ball is now in Rodgers’ court. He believes the quarterback needs to come clean about why he missed the camp and why this Egypt trip was so crucial, especially given that minicamp dates are generally consistent from year to year.