“I Know Micah Parsons Does It”: Maxx Crosby Says Boxing Helped Increase His Sack Total From 8 to 12

When your job is, quite literally, to do everything within your power to improve your physical performance, you can often find yourself doing things that may be considered unorthodox or unconventional. If you need an example, look no further than two of the NFL’s most prominent pass rushers, Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby.

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons famously touted that boxing, of all things, helped to improve his sack totals. To many, it sounded strange, if not outright false, but according to Crosby, who has since managed to do the same, there’s much more truth to the idea than fans may think.

“I always loved fighting,” Crosby noted during his most recent podcast. “Being able to box and understand distancing, I think, is the most important thing. But as you take that next step, you get so many pressures, and you’re just so f**king disruptive.”

The five-time Pro Bowler explained that, throughout the early days of his career, he was often left wondering, “Why can’t I get there?” After he began spending more time in the ring, however, that quickly changed.

“I just couldn’t get sacks. It’s really about understanding distance and understanding where that quarterback is going to be, so it lines up with how am I going to approach this tackle… There are different matchups… There are so many little things that matter. That’s why I started doing it. I know Micah Parsons does it,” he outlined.

Thankfully, for both Crosby and the Raiders, he’s kept his ring time to a minimum. Because even though he’s intimidating in a pair of shoulder pads on Sunday afternoons, he’s also willing to admit that he’s nowhere near the level of an actual professional.

“I started sparring actual UFC fighters, boxers, like real professionals,” he recalled. “That s**t is f**king terrifying, because you don’t know. You could box for two years; they’ve been doing it since they were five years old. So, you think you’re nice, and then you go against them, and you’re just punching the f**king air.” Crosby also admitted that boxing helped him improve his “sack counts from 8 to 12 in one season,” among many other factors.

NFL front office members and coaching staffs may not necessarily be in favor of having one of their most valuable assets stepping towards professional combatants. But if he can do so without getting seriously injured, and it ultimately helps him to produce more on game days, then they’ll likely be willing to look the other way.

Then again, if there’s any truth to be found in Crosby’s testimony, recreational boxing could soon see an increase in popularity amongst players at other positions, and not just with pass rushers.