Ryan Clark Can’t Believe Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker Celebrated Super Bowl LX Win With Families Instead of Going Crazy in Club

Ryan Clark could hardly believe what he was hearing when he spoke to Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III after the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX victory. During their conversation, Clark pointed out how calm and composed the team appeared after winning the biggest game of their lives.

“You guys were the most calm Super Bowl winners I have ever seen. There was no celebration, none of y’all turned up. Tell me at some point last night y’all got lit when you got with your people,” Clark said. Walker’s response was simple and almost shocking in today’s sports culture.

“I just chilled with my family, went to the room, and vibed out,” he replied.

The answer left Clark momentarily speechless, as he struggled to process how two young stars could win a championship and choose quiet time with loved ones over partying.

Wow: Ryan Clark was left SPEECHLESS that Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker didn't hit the club after winning the Super Bowl and instead spent time with their families. Clark was shocked they weren't "turning up" 😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/mlQKyPZe0m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2026

That low-key approach carried over into the days that followed. On Monday, just hours after defeating the New England Patriots 29–13, Darnold and Walker were spotted at Disneyland, riding the classic Mad Tea Party teacups and smiling through every spin.

Instead of being hungover or recovering from a wild night, the Super Bowl MVP quarterback and his star running back looked refreshed and relaxed. They even joined the championship parade down Main Street, soaking in the moment with fans in a wholesome, almost old-school way.

While much of the Seahawks roster celebrated traditionally, popping bottles and lighting cigars in the locker room, followed by an afterparty featuring performances from T-Pain, Ludacris, and DJ Infamous, Darnold and Walker seemed content letting others handle the nightlife.

Whether the duo eventually enjoyed a drink or two remains unclear, but what stood out most was their mindset. Their calm celebration reflected the same discipline and maturity they showed throughout the postseason.

For Darnold especially, the moment carried deeper meaning. His journey to becoming a Super Bowl champion and MVP is one of the most remarkable redemption stories the NFL has seen in years. Once labeled one of the league’s biggest quarterback disappointments after difficult stints with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers, Darnold spent years bouncing between teams, fighting the perception that he simply was not good enough to lead a franchise.

As is often the case with young quarterbacks, circumstance played a major role in his early struggles. Drafted into unstable situations with limited support, Darnold was expected to carry struggling teams before he was fully ready. Like many talented prospects before him, he became another example of how quickly the league can give up on players when success does not come immediately. By the time he reached Seattle, he was widely viewed as a stopgap option rather than a long-term answer.

Instead, he found the perfect environment. Under defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks built one of the most complete rosters in football. With a dominant defense, elite receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker anchoring the offense, Darnold was not asked to be a superhero. He was asked to be smart, steady, and selfless. While critics argued that he did not have to do much, Darnold still delivered historic consistency, becoming the first quarterback to post back-to-back 14-win seasons with two different teams.

There were still doubts. He led the league in turnovers during the regular season, giving the ball away 20 times and reinforcing concerns about his decision-making. Since entering the NFL, he has recorded the fourth-most giveaways in the league, despite spending time as a backup. With nearly 80 percent of playoff games won by teams that win the turnover battle, many believed Darnold’s flaws would eventually cost Seattle when it mattered most.

Instead, he responded with the best stretch of football of his career. The Seahawks became the first Super Bowl champions to go through the entire postseason without committing a single turnover. Darnold silenced critics with 346 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams before managing the Super Bowl with poise and control.

His performance in the championship game was not flashy, and it was not filled with highlight-reel throws. But it was exactly what his team needed. He protected the football, made timely plays, and refused to let ego get in the way of winning.

At 28, Darnold became the first quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl after playing for five different teams. No player has been written off as many times and still managed to climb back to the top. While luck and opportunity certainly played a role, so did perseverance, humility, and mental toughness. Seattle gave him the structure he needed, and he rewarded them by becoming the calm, dependable leader they were missing.

That same mentality was reflected in how he chose to celebrate. Instead of chasing attention or headlines, Darnold and Walker chose family, peace, and gratitude. Their quiet night after the Super Bowl spoke volumes about their priorities and their maturity.