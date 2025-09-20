Everything You Need to Know About Ralphie VII, the New Colorado Buffaloes Mascot

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie the Buffalo runs on the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Just days before their season opener at Folsom Field, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that their live mascot, Ralphie VI, will be retiring. Nicknamed Ember, Ralphie VI is five years old and was advised to stay home (on the ranch) due to her growing indifference to running.

As her name suggests, Ember was the sixth mascot in a tradition that started back in 1967. And while her early retirement left a noticeable gap in the first two home games, fans won’t have to wait long … her successor is ready to take the field and gallop this Saturday in Week 4.

When the Buffs take on the Wyoming Cowboys on September 20, Ralphie VII will make her debut. And unlike her predecessor, she doesn’t mind charging onto the field.

Everything you need to know about Ralphie VII

The new live mascot is just one year old but already weighs around 700 pounds. According to the team’s official page, she was a gift from the Beauprez Family, longtime CU alumni who own Eagle’s Wing Ranch outside Steamboat Springs.

“Ralphie’s run is iconic and our fans, students, faculty, staff, and alumni take an incredible amount of pride in this tradition which transcends sports,” said Taylor Stratton, Director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program.

“We’re excited to be adding a new Ralphie to the lineage of incredible buffalo that have represented the University of Colorado and have elevated the fans’ passion for our student-athletes,” he added.

The American bison will receive her official name from her handlers after her first run. Fans hoping to catch the action live are advised to be in their seats 15 minutes early. That means 8:00 p.m. sharp. Since the stadium is already sold out, arriving even a few minutes earlier couldn’t hurt.

If you’re curious, Ralphie VI, Ember, has reportedly been retired to live alongside her predecessor, Ralphie V, at the ranch. The latter was nicknamed “Blackout.”

Ember made her debut in September 2021 at just 15 months old, around the same age as the new live mascot, but she weighed only 500 pounds at the time. And yes, all Ralphies are female. Apparently, that’s because female bison are easier to handle and weigh considerably less.