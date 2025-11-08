“I Was Thrilled to Death”: Jason Kelce’s Mom Donna Recalls Her First Impression of Kylie Kelce

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are a beloved power couple in Philly. So much so that it’s always a spectacle when the two are spotted together … whether at Eagles games, the Kelce Beer Bowl, or anywhere else.

These days, Jason and Kylie have a strong presence through their individual podcasts, and in a recent episode of Kylie’s Not Gonna Lie show, she invited her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

For this special episode, Kylie chose an equally special location to film: Disney’s Magic Kingdom. And during the chat, Kylie asked Donna if she remembered the first time they met. Of course, Donna did.

“I believe it was an Eagles game,” Kylie went on to add. It was also a day to remember since that was when Jason’s teammates and others around the building found out the star center wasn’t left behind in the dating game.

“I figured that you would remember [the day] only because, leading up to that, the joke was that nobody believed that Jason actually had a girlfriend. Because he’s not a Rico Suave, everyone,” Kylie joked. “He wasn’t bringing around a bunch of girls.”

Donna couldn’t help but chuckle, agreeing to some extent, but not completely: “Very few [girls he’s dated]. None in high school, and I never knew of anyone that he dated in college. I’m sure there were a couple, but he just never brought anybody home. I guess he was just waiting for you, Kylie.”

Donna made sure to let Kylie know how special she was to Jason, and that it wasn’t only about his quiet dating life. “He was waiting for the perfect one,” Jason’s mother added.

“That’s right. It had nothing to do with the fact that he has no game whatsoever,” Kylie replied with a smirk. But even if that was the case, Donna said she wouldn’t know about it.

Kylie then asked, “What do you remember from our first meeting?” And it’s fair to say- it wasn’t just one thing but a list of traits that impressed Donna.

“How tall you were. You had a sophisticated air about you. I was just really impressed with how you carried yourself and how articulate you were, and I just was thrilled to death.”

But one thing Kylie felt most strongly about that meeting was that the Kelces were built differently, a trait they inherited from their mother.

“I was very excited to be with you and be eye to eye,” said Kylie, who has often spoken about the challenges tall women face when finding a partner. And even Donna couldn’t agree more. “Yeah, there you go.”

For perspective, or perhaps a lack of it, Kylie stands at 5-foot-11, while Jason’s mom is roughly the same height, maybe even a bit taller.