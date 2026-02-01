“I Love How Awkward He Is”: Social Media on Drake Maye’s Reaction to Being Called the MVP by Pats Fans

The New England Patriots recently held a rally in Boston to send off the team for Super Bowl LX in San Francisco. It was a great event that generated tons of buzz around the city for the Big Game. Fans couldn’t get enough of quarterback Drake Maye and the short speech he gave to them.

Maye has had an incredible season in his second year. He’s led the Pats to the Super Bowl and is in MVP contention, with his league-leading stats backing his case. That’s why when he walked on stage to address the crowd, fans had no trouble chanting, “MVP! MVP!”

Maye didn’t dwell on the moment, though, and kept a humble approach while getting the crowd fired up.

“First of, man, I just want to thank you guys. You guys have been great all season, and we wouldn’t be here without you guys. What a journey, and we still got more left to do. Shoutout to these guys, love you guys, so grateful to give back. Go Pats, baby!” Maye said, smiling.

It was a simple and quick speech that got a great response from the crowd. Maye has been very humble ever since arriving with the Pats and continues to show a team-first mentality. Even while being compared to greats like Tom Brady, the sophomore QB somehow finds ways to remain grounded with a respectful attitude.

When fans reacted to the video of Maye online, they both pitied and loved how awkward he looked.

“I love how awkward he is,” one wrote. “Poor Drake, being an introvert, struggles a lot on these events. Doesn’t matter, let’s Go MVP, you got this,” another commented.

“The “aww shucks” look, haha,” a third said.

I love how awkward he is — 4thqtr. (@4thQtrTalk) February 1, 2026

Maye has certainly become known for his calm demeanor ever since arriving in the league. This season, fans are starting to notice it even more. He’s a bit of an introvert, which isn’t common among NFL QBs, especially since they have to communicate constantly throughout a game.

Going into the Super Bowl, Maye will need to stay cool, calm, and collected if he wants to take down the Seattle Seahawks, who are currently favored thanks to their historically elite defense. But the Pats have overcome every challenge so far. And that’s why it will be a game that should be fun to watch.