Despite His Unprecedented $29,500,000 Deal, Deion Sanders’ Salary Seems Like a Bargain for Colorado, as Merch Sales Witness a 700% Jump

Colorado’s superstar coach Deion Sanders, who signed a mammoth $29,500,000 deal a little while back, seems all set to bring in more dollars than what the organisation is lavishly spending on him, in order to transform its football program. Since his recruitment in 2022, the 56-year-old has helped the college attract huge funds, that is all set to overpower the amount they have spent on him.

There were reports that Colorado went way out of their budget to get Sanders and might have to suffer because of it. However, a recent 700% jump in merch sales for the Buffaloes pays testimony to the fact that Sanders’ deal might actually turn out to be a bargain for the college.

Joe Pompliano is Confident that Deion Sanders’ $29,500,000 Contract is a Bargain for Colorado

Last year, the University of Colorado turned heads by offering a whopping $29.5 million contract to head coach Deion Sanders. He became the highest-paid head coach in the history of the Buffaloes and brought with him a sense of expectations due to his hefty price tag. Many were doubtful about whether Prime Time could bring in the expected returns for the college, and recent reports suggest that he is absolutely destroying his doubters.

As reported by Joe Pompliano on X, Sanders has had a huge impact on Colorado’s financial prowess within almost a year. The report claims that since his arrival, there has been a 700% increase in merch sales, alongside sold-out season tickets. On the social media front, Colorado has already gained more than a million followers on their official accounts. Therefore, Pompliano believes that Sanders’ massive salary will almost feel like a bargain if he continues to have the effect that he has had so far.

To further champion his cause about Sanders’ contract, Pompliano cited the success enjoyed by Alabama head coach, Nick Saban since 2007. He claimed that Saban’s arrival helped the college attract about 10,000 out-of-US students, and the number of enrollments the college received before that. The increased number of out-of-US students, helped Alabama receive more in tuition fees, eventually driving up their annual revenues and profits.

Pompliano also predicted that Sanders’ signing will become a bargain for the Colorado’s Athletic team, even if he manages to win less than 10 games a year. The sports-business investor also heaped praise on Prime Time, labelling him as the best hire in the entire history of college football on the business front.

“So if Deion Sanders can win games, put them on the national stage, get them recognition, into ESPN and potentially get them in the college football playoffs. Whatever it is, if he is successful on the field this is going to be an amazing business deal for Colorado. They’re paying $30 million over five years, my guess is that it ends up being a bargain even if he wins 7,8,9 or 10 games a year, “Pompliano said on the Joe Pomp show.

Now it only remains to be seen whether Pompliano’s predictions come true.

Deion Sanders Had His 2 toes Amputated Before Signing the Colorado Contract

Needless to say, if there is one coach in college football coach who deserves such a salary, it is Deion. His dedication towards his mission is so incredibly high that he even agreed to get his two toes chopped off a while back, in order to refrain himself from missing more games for Jackson State. He had to undergo a series of surgeries before amputating his toes, which had kept him out of action for a while.

However, being the dedicated professional that he is, Sanders decided not to spend more time out of coaching. He wanted to save time and had his two toes amputated. “Askevold reminded Sanders of the decision to have his toes amputated,” Jarett Bell wrote, as per Bleacher Report. “Doctors told him that they could have saved the toes, which would have required him being hospitalized for another two to three weeks and missing additional games.”

Needless to say, such dedication is more valuable than anything else in football. Hence, his massive Colorado deal does seem like an actual bargain.