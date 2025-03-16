Kylie Kelce Admits Jason Kelce Lied to Their Daughters by Saying Cats Are Poisonous

The anti-cat propaganda is going crazy in the Kelce household. Jason Kelce has been against getting a cat ever since Kylie expressed the desire to get one. Jason took his dislike for the idea to a whole other level as he tried to sway the court of public opinion by poisoning (pun intended) the minds of his daughters against cats.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie Kelce shared how Jason is doing everything he can to keep their daughters from adopting a family cat. Their eldest, Wyatt, somehow got the idea that she and her sisters were getting one, and when she excitedly told her dad, Jason knew he had to shut it down.

Jason, in a desperate attempt to deter his daughters, resorted to outright fabrication.

“Our oldest daughter just the other day told dad we’re going to buy a cat. He was like Kylie did you tell her we’re going to buy a cat today? I was like I swear I did not. But my husband has told our daughters that cats are poisonous. He is desperate to not have a cat.”

But why such an extreme claim? Does he hate cats? Did he have a bad experience with them? Surprisingly, no.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Jason grew up with a beloved cat named Flash, a remarkable feline who could catch birds mid-air. He adored that cat—but it seems his appreciation doesn’t extend to other felines.

So how can Kylie convince Jason that getting a cat isn’t a bad idea—and that they might even find one as special as Flash? Actress Kat Dennings has a solution: introduce Jason to an older cat instead of a kitten.

“Everyone wants a kitten. However, they are only kittens for a very short time and then they are cats. You might be better off with your husband and take him in to maybe meet a cat who’s a little older, who’s already really feisty. He might toss a couple of things, watch that cat fly for it and he’ll fall in love.”

Could Jason’s reluctance to get a cat simply come down to the fact that he’s a dog person? The Kelces were proud pup-parents of two Irish Wolfhounds, Wini and Baloo. Wini, who sadly passed away a year ago, had been a part of their lives even before their eldest daughter, Wyatt, was born. In many ways, Jason and Kylie considered her their firstborn.

The couple’s deep love for their dogs was evident—they even created separate Instagram accounts for both Wini and Baloo. Following Wini’s passing, Kylie shared a heartfelt tribute, honoring the impact she had on their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce)

Given their attachment to Wini, it’s understandable why Jason might be hesitant to bring another pet into their home, especially so soon. He may feel that getting a new pet—particularly a cat—would be like trying to replace their beloved companion.

Also, they have another daughter on her way to this world. This would be their fourth child and another added responsibility. So getting a cat would be too much pressure on even seasoned parents like Jason and Kylie.