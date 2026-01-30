“It Was Super Bowl 49”: Rob Gronkowski Fondly Revisits Patriots’ 28-24 Win Over Seahawks

The countdown is on for Super Bowl LX, one of the most anticipated championship games of the decade. The NFL’s 60th Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, marking the venue’s second time hosting the game.

The matchup brings an unmistakable sense of nostalgia: the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots, revisiting a rivalry defined by one of the most famous plays in football history.

Speaking about the last time the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks on the sport’s biggest stage, Gronkowski didn’t hesitate.

“Yes, I was in that game,” Gronkowski said. “It was Super Bowl XLIX, my first Super Bowl victory. Seattle was going for back-to-back championships. We stopped them.”

The 28–24 Patriots victory is forever etched into NFL lore, defined by Malcolm Butler’s stunning goal-line interception of Russell Wilson in the final seconds. With the Seahawks one yard from a potential dynasty-defining touchdown, and Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch waiting in the backfield after totaling 133 yards, the decision not to run the ball still sparks debate more than a decade later.

Gronkowski played his part in the win, scoring a touchdown, while Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola delivered key moments in one of the most dramatic finishes in Super Bowl history.

“I remember everything about it,” Gronkowski said. “Like it was yesterday.”

That victory not only denied Seattle a second straight Lombardi Trophy but also reignited the Patriots’ dynasty. Tom Brady captured a record-tying third Super Bowl MVP award, and he and Bill Belichick lifted their fourth title together after a decade-long championship drought, further cementing the “Patriot Way.”

Super Bowl LX marks just the 10th time two franchises have met again in the Super Bowl. Historically, the edge belongs to the team that won the first matchup.

In the previous nine Super Bowl rematches, the original winner has gone on to win six times. New England is no stranger to these scenarios, having experienced rematches against the Rams, Giants, and Eagles with mixed results, but unmatched experience.

Seattle, by contrast, is navigating its first Super Bowl rematch. While sportsbooks have installed the Seahawks as slight favorites based on roster depth and defensive consistency, the Patriots’ postseason pedigree looms large.

The game may be played on a neutral field, but New England’s comfort in high-pressure environments remains a defining factor.