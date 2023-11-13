“My Whole Body Covered Up”: Chad Ochocinco Johnson is All Covered Up in Tattoos & Shannon Sharpe Just Can’t Believe it

In the latest episode of ‘The Nightcap with Unc & Ocho’, Chad revealed all about his 43 tattoos! Shannon Sharpe initially couldn’t believe him and asked Ocho to show him a tattoo on his arm. While showing the tattoo, Ocho said, “My whole body covered up.” Unc had the most hilarious reaction to this as he said “some dove soap would get that off.”

With Sharpe still in disbelief about Ocho’s tattoos, Ocho revealed the plans for a future tattoo. In the “Unc and Ocho” tattoo saga, Johnson said, “You know what I’m gonna get right here(Ocho pointing just below his eyes) like an Unc and Ocho tattoo. Like a teardrop!”

The two then shifted the conversation to Shannon’s complete lack of tattoos as he said he was the last of the ‘no-tattoo breed,’ adding, “I got no tattoos. Man, I got 55 years; I ain’t got one tattoo” But fans had an interesting suggestion for Unc: Get a “tattoo for a million subs…”

As it turns out, Chad Johnson‘s tattoo tale wasn’t the only one that surprised Shannon during the podcast. A little while ago, in an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Shannon was flabbergasted by Brittany Renner’s body count.

The Viral Confession on Club Shay Shay

In a viral interview with Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay, social media personality Brittany Renner openly confessed to having had sexual encounters with 35 individuals. Her revelation, particularly given her status as the mother of Charlotte Hornets’ P.J. Washington’s child, stirred a considerable response, leaving Sharpe stunned for some time. In the video, he was seen saying,

“I don’t know… (gulping down alcohol through the bottle) anybody else needs a shot of this? We are in the bar, so help yourself. We got this for the next hour…”

It left an impact so severe that even in last month’s segment of the “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho” podcast, “Unc Shannon” and Ochocinco weighed in on Renner’s remarks about her sexual history. Sharpe adopted a progressive perspective, asserting that society would still react with surprise if a woman had been intimate with only a couple of men. He stated, “In a man’s eye, if you’ve been with two, ‘Oh, man! You’ve been with two guys?! Who raised you?!'”

Despite Sharpe and Ochocinco‘s viewpoints, the internet’s reaction remained divided as the interview sparked extensive debate about societal attitudes toward women’s sexual histories.