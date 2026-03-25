‘I Said Fu*k the Devil’: Chad Johnson Shares Hilarious Story Behind Getting Kicked Out of Church

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is one of the funniest dudes around. During his 11-year NFL career, he made a name for himself with his antics, trash-talking, and overall energetic personality. And he’s carried that personality over into his post-playing career, regularly detailing hilarious situations that he finds himself in.

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Recently, Johnson found himself in another one of these situations. This time, he was kicked out of his church during a Sunday service. That’s right, the former wide receiver was kicked out of a church in a story that you just have to hear to believe.

“7:00 service this morning. Yeah, I got in trouble at church,” Johnson began recalling during an episode of the Nightcap podcast.

“Preacher’s up there preaching. So, he’s up there going off, and I’m like, ‘Okay. Okay, Rev!’ And he got to reciting stuff, and kept going. He kept talking about people going to the club and coming to church the next morning, straight from the club,” added the former wideout

Despite his antics, Johnson was surprisingly never a partier during his career. He instead opted for a more family-focused lifestyle. At one point, he even had to save money and live at the Cincinnati Bengals facility.

With this in mind, the club talk resonated with Johnson, and he got super into the service. “I stood up because, you know, it was getting good! You know, you have like a handkerchief, and a gesture of keep preaching because you’re cooking, you throw your handkerchief in the air,” Johnson described, before adding,

“I don’t know what got into me. I had gotten into it so much, and I was really feeling it. And he’s talking about the devil in the club. I was like, ‘Yeah, fu*k the devil!’ Out loud. And they kicked me out of church.”

It must have been eye-opening for the members of the church to hear Johnson curse at the service. It’s generally unacceptable and inappropriate to swear while in a church. No law forbids it, but it’s not a good look if you get caught in the act.

Johnson was promptly escorted out of the building, but not before he could get off one more joke. Nevertheless, he knew he was out of line.

“I said, ‘Well, damn, I thought we were all on the same side!’ Yeah, I was tripping.”

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In reaction to the clip, fans in the comments found the story hilarious.

“Dude gotta chill,” one wrote. “Yoooooo..We need a cameraman following Ocho 24hrs…Ocho Uncut,” another joked.

Although some fans noted that Johnson possibly stole the story from someone else. “Ochooo lyinggggg this was a meme I just seen a couple mins ago,” they revealed.

“C’mon Ocho, we all know you got that from a meme, don’t start THAT, you’re hella funny without stealing,” someone else shared.

Regardless of where Johnson got the story, it was still funny. It’s what we’ve come to expect from him ever since he retired. Ocho has really turned into one of the most off-the-cuff sports personalities in the business.

All in all, if the story is true, Johnson needs to watch himself next time he’s at a congregation. Some churches ban people if they continue to act out of line, as he did in the story. Church is a place for grace and respectful behavior. Most importantly, they’re all private entities that can enforce rules as long as you’re on their property.