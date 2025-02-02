mobile app bar

“That’s a Lie”: Deion Sanders Shuts Down Age-Old Rumor About Beef With Michael Jackson

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Deion Sanders, Michael Jackson

Deion Sanders (left), Michael Jackson (right); Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders was one of the biggest athletes in sports from the late ’80s through the entire ’90s. His Primeness coincided with the era when Michael Jackson ruled the pop culture scene. And one thing that tied the two greats together was their Jheri curls.

For those who never experienced that period, the Jheri curl was a popular hairstyle trend among African Americans, featuring glossy hair with a loosely curled look. And apparently, there was some beef about whose curls were better, or so podcaster Wallo recalled.

During Deion’s appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Wallo steered the conversation toward the time when MJ passed away, while also bringing up the rumored beef between Deion and Michael Jackson related to the Jheri curl trend.

“Did you cry when Mike died?” he asked Prime. “That’s Mike! Because I heard some stories about you and Mike. I’m gonna break it down.”

“That’s a lie,” Deion exclaimed without even Wallo revealing what stories he heard about them.

“What I’m saying is, I heard it was a little beef between you and Mike about whose Jheri curl was wetter than whose. That’s all I’m going to say,” Wallo added.

Deion was surprised by the comparison made by the podcast host.

“This is a good one right there. My curl looked wet, but it was dry,” Prime said. “Mike was good with things, too.”

Continuing the conversation, Wallo further asked if Deion ever got a call from MJ or if they had a chat together. “I never talked to Mike. Mike is one of the ones. I never talked to him,” Deion surprisingly replied.

However, as Wallo pushed for more details, hoping to get a scoop from the football legend, Prime shared a memorable encounter with Prince.

“Prince rolled up on me one time at an award show and asked me if I wanted to come to his party that he was having afterwards. Like he just rolled up. It’s Prince, dawg. Like, ‘Hey you, I got a party at the Palladium a little later, drop out if you want to.’ Then he just turn the head and just float it off. I was like that was Prince, dude.”

Deion then revealed that he didn’t go to the party, but since he made quite a name for himself in football, famous people would occasionally approach him, and he was often left in awe of it.

