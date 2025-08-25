“This Is the First Time Shilo Is Told He’s Not Good Enough”: Shannon Sharpe Gets Honest About the Bucs Waiving Deion Sanders’ Son

In the first wave of roster cuts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shilo Sanders. The move came as a surprise, given that other players, like Desmond Watson, who sat out the entire training camp due to his weight, are still on the team. Perhaps Shilo’s ejection for fighting in the preseason finale played a big role in the decision.

Advertisement

Sanders, 25, was always going to face an uphill battle coming in as an undrafted free agent. Yet his name and decent college resume had some believing he could push for a roster spot. Now, though, that tune has completely changed.

We have to remember, this is a kid who’s earned a lot throughout his career but has also been given plenty of opportunities to succeed. This could be the first time he’s ever faced any sort of rejection in football, which is something that Shannon Sharpe wants everyone to keep in mind.

“This is the first time Shilo has been told he’s not good enough. I mean, he’s been a phenomenal player. Obviously, he got his first start with the University of South Carolina. He got a D1 scholarship,” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

Shilo started his career at the University of South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State when Deion Sanders took over as the head coach. After that, he followed his father to Colorado, where he put up solid numbers. But reality has struck quickly, as he now doesn’t know what his football future holds.

It’s the type of cut that Sharpe says can shatter dreams.

“Your whole life you’ve dreamed about being an NFL player, whatever the case that may be, you’ve dreamed about holding this dream job, and then all of a sudden they’re like, ‘You’re not good enough,’” Sharpe continued.

It’s a harsh reality that a lot of NFL players have to go through. For their entire lives, they’ve dominated every field they’ve stepped into, being the star of the show. But in the big league, the playing field evens, and only the best of the best survive.

This isn’t the end of Shilo’s career, though. Sharpe later predicted that the Bucs still might sign him to the practice squad.

“Shilo could, in theory, sign with the Bucs practice squad after clearing waivers. The question is whether he’s good enough to compete and play at an NFL level?”

It’s a great question to ask. The safety could also be claimed by another team while on waivers, but it seems unlikely at this point. The reality is, Shilo is not as sought after as he once was. From here on out, he’s going to have to prove his worth.