Patrick Mahomes Showers Love as Brittany Shares Europe Memories Featuring Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

As part of their NFL offseason retreat, Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, recently jetted off to Europe, exploring luxurious destinations in Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands. One highlight of their itinerary was attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Amsterdam and later enjoying a double date with Travis Kelce and the pop icon.

Taking to Instagram, Brittany has now shared some sneak peeks from the lavish trip. In one image, she is seen hugging Taylor while Patrick and Travis smile in the background. Another heartwarming picture captures Taylor giving Brittany a kiss on the forehead.

Brittany just dropped some seriously FOMO-inducing pics on Instagram. We’re talking heart-melting hugs with Taylor Swift herself (with Patrick Mahomes and Travis cheering them on!), and a sweet moment where Taylor plants a kiss on Brittany’s forehead. Talk about squad goals! pic.twitter.com/6TiVcjxJi0 — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 16, 2024

The bond between Brittany and Taylor blossomed in 2023 when the ‘Love Story’ singer began dating Travis. This connection led to a friendship between the two Chiefs’ WAGs, and throughout the season, they were seen cheering for the Chiefs together and enjoying girls’ nights out.

That said, while two of the seven Instagram snaps were with Taylor, the rest featured memories from other legs of their European vacation, including one in London.

Brittany’s dream trip to Europe is the stuff of fairytales! pic.twitter.com/jjApFATl6Y — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 16, 2024

After seeing his wife’s social media posts filled with fun moments with their friends, Patrick expressed his love for Brittany by leaving a series of heart emojis in the comments.

Patrick Mahomes showering his wife Brittany with love on social media! pic.twitter.com/m4WXEet7YB — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 16, 2024

Fans, too, had plenty to say. For instance, one Instagram user was thrilled to see the Mahomes family enjoying a time with lovebirds Travis and Taylor in Europe while a Swiftie adored Brittany’s photos alongside the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

Fans react as Mahomes’ sweet gesture for Brittany goes viral! pic.twitter.com/1SvNyzdpso — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 16, 2024

A third fan admired the group outing, commenting that a double date like this was unbeatable, while another fan expressed happiness at seeing them together.

That said, with the 2024 season starting in September, Taylor and Brittany will soon reunite at Arrowhead to celebrate touchdowns and wins. One could argue that the pop star is among the most successful fans in the world, having won a Super Bowl in her first year—so why would she break that streak?

Will Fans See a Brittany-Taylor Reunion This Season?

Taylor, Travis, Brittany, and Patrick are closely bonded by their association with the Kansas City Chiefs. So, when Patrick and Travis compete on the field, Brittany, as the QB’s wife, will undoubtedly stand as his ultimate supporter. Meanwhile, Taylor, similar to last year, will make her presence known.

Taylor’s presence last year made back-to-back headlines. Her attendance even led to a huge surge in viewership, with one game witnessing a 65.5% rise in viewers compared to the previous year. This pattern continued throughout the season, drawing in an audience of young women and girls who may not have spent their night typically watching NFL games.

Additionally, after her first visit to Arrowhead Stadium, there was an increase in ticket and merchandise sales. Besides boosting viewership, her attendance also encouraged fans to attend games in person—resulting in record-breaking revenue for both the city and the league.

Therefore, fans, especially Swifties, can expect to see Taylor in the stands alongside Brittany, something the league will surely welcome with open arms.