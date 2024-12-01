“I Still Don’t Trust Him”: Injury Analyst Gets Real on Brock Purdy’s Status Before Bills vs 49ers Matchup

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is returning to the field in Week 13. His presence is needed for a must-win primetime affair against the Buffalo Bills. Viewers saw the 49ers’ offense struggle without him last Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers. However, fans counting on Purdy to lift San Francisco to victory over Buffalo may be left disappointed.

Dr. Jesse Morse, owner of The Injury Expertz, isn’t confident Purdy will perform at his typical level on SNF. He believes the severity of Purdy’s injury, coupled with the contest’s expected weather conditions, isn’t a recipe for success.

“He’s likely dealing with a labral tear in his throwing shoulder… he didn’t do a whole lot this week, but was able to ramp up… I still don’t trust him. I think, realistically, they’re gonna try to salvage their season. We’re looking at a risky play on Sunday Night Football.”

Purdy’s potential troubles in his comeback also have Morse expressing pause over two of his biggest weapons’ fantasy viability this week.

Morse has concerns about San Francisco’s weapons in Week 13

Brandon Allen started for the 49ers last week against the Green Bay Packers. Tight end George Kittle maintained his offensive production sans Purdy, but Samuel and McCaffrey did not.

The All-Pro duo combined for four catches and 58 yards in the passing game. McCaffrey averaged only 2.8 yards per carry on the ground without Purdy suiting up. Samuel didn’t get a single rushing attempt.

For San Francisco to beat the Bills, Samuel and McCaffrey will have to make a major impact. As Morse doesn’t think Purdy will be his regular self because of his ailment, he doesn’t see them or other pass catchers performing well enough to help the 49ers win.

“To a lesser extent, [I don’t trust] Deebo, [George] Kittle or [Jauan] Jennings. I think McCaffrey is assured at least four or five receptions. Would not be surprised if we ended up seeing Brandon Allen in the game at some point.”

If San Francisco’s offense is ineffective early, managers will be hoping for garbage time production to save their fantasy matchup. They probably won’t have higher-ceiling options on their bench, so expectations should be managed if those players are started.

Kickoff between the 49ers (5-6) and Bills (9-2) is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.