“I Take Pride in Styling My Husband”: Wife Brittany Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Pre-Game Outfit For the Chargers Game

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When it comes to fashion, Patrick Mahomes epitomizes class and style with perfection. On Sunday night, the Chiefs quarterback donned a beige and brown collared jacket and matching beige pants as he entered the packed Arrowhead Stadium for the Week 14 clash against the Chargers.

While his outfit impressed many fans, it was his wife Brittany’s reaction on Instagram that stood out the most.

“I take pride in styling my husband, but damn, he looks good in everything,” Brittany posted in an Instagram story, gushing over her husband’s game day fit.

Brittany Mahomes takes pride in styling her husband, Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/JNNmDzQaL6 — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) December 9, 2024

A style enthusiast herself, Brittany and Mahomes wore matching tees, designed by her, for the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders last week. Brittany paired her Chiefs T-shirt, made in collaboration with Amazon, with a black coat and red boots that matched the Chiefs’ colors

Meanwhile, Mahomes complemented his matching tee with a varsity jacket that was in sync with Brittany’s outfit.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes wear matching outfits for the Chiefs vs. Raiders clash. pic.twitter.com/umak81mHGj — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) December 9, 2024

The Chiefs will miss another style icon, Taylor Swift on week 14, due to her Eras Tour concert in Canada clashing with the game time. Both Brittany and Taylor’s outfits often feature Chiefs-themed styles, a regular highlight for the fans at Arrowhead.

With Mahomes acing the style game once again, fans hope he can deliver on the field as well, especially after scoring seven touchdowns in the last three games against the Bills, Panthers, and Raiders, signaling that he is bouncing back after his initial struggles.

As for the game itself, the Chiefs are clear favorites (-4) against the Chargers, boasting a 5-0 record in their last five matchups.