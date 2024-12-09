mobile app bar

“I Take Pride in Styling My Husband”: Wife Brittany Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Pre-Game Outfit For the Chargers Game

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When it comes to fashion, Patrick Mahomes epitomizes class and style with perfection. On Sunday night, the Chiefs quarterback donned a beige and brown collared jacket and matching beige pants as he entered the packed Arrowhead Stadium for the Week 14 clash against the Chargers.

While his outfit impressed many fans, it was his wife Brittany’s reaction on Instagram that stood out the most.

“I take pride in styling my husband, but damn, he looks good in everything,” Brittany posted in an Instagram story, gushing over her husband’s game day fit.

A style enthusiast herself, Brittany and Mahomes wore matching tees, designed by her, for the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders last week. Brittany paired her Chiefs T-shirt, made in collaboration with Amazon, with a black coat and red boots that matched the Chiefs’ colors

Meanwhile, Mahomes complemented his matching tee with a varsity jacket that was in sync with Brittany’s outfit.

The Chiefs will miss another style icon, Taylor Swift on week 14, due to her Eras Tour concert in Canada clashing with the game time. Both Brittany and Taylor’s outfits often feature Chiefs-themed styles, a regular highlight for the fans at Arrowhead.

With Mahomes acing the style game once again, fans hope he can deliver on the field as well, especially after scoring seven touchdowns in the last three games against the Bills, Panthers, and Raiders, signaling that he is bouncing back after his initial struggles.

As for the game itself, the Chiefs are clear favorites (-4) against the Chargers, boasting a 5-0 record in their last five matchups.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these