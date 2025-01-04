“I Think That Will Come True”: Kelly Stafford Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Get Engaged in 2025

People often say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, but many believe the demanding schedules of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which keep them from meeting regularly, could have the opposite effect on their relationship. Rumors of a potential breakup have been swirling on social media. However, Kelly Stafford disagrees.

Instead, she predicts that the star couple will get engaged this year. Kelly and Hank weighed in on the celebrity engagement buzz during The Morning After podcast. Kelly confidently predicted that an engagement is in the cards for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

However, Hank offered a different take, suggesting that Taylor might break up with Travis, write another hit song, and release a new album—staying true to her past patterns. Kelly, however, dismissed that possibility, firmly standing by her belief in a happy ending for the couple.

“I think Taylor and Travis will get engaged…I think it’s going to be an engagement….I think that will come true.”

So will it be a grand, elaborate affair that captures the public’s imagination, or a quiet, intimate moment away from the spotlight? The podcasters had some predictions about that too.

The entire cast of the podcast, including Kelly, agreed it won’t be a flashy, over-the-top event. Kelly predicted a short, discreet engagement without drawing much attention. A big, elaborate affair, they argued, would only invite heightened expectations, media frenzy, and intrusive questions—something that Taylor and Travis might prefer to avoid.

Kelly believes the engagement will be quick and private, with little fanfare. She speculates that June or July would be the perfect time and envisions it happening somewhere small and understated, like Rhode Island, rather than in bustling places like Nashville or Kansas City.