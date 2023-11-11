Stephen A. Smith Urges the Jets to Sign Justin Fields and Help Him Learn “Under the Stewardship” of Aaron Rodgers

There’s a sticky and tricky situation between the Chicago Bears and their star QB, Justin Fields. Some are even speculating that the team might move on from the 24-year-old QB this very season. Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith is not happy with this situation and vented his frustration in a recent show.

Advertisement

Since the Bears’ Week 6 loss against the Vikings, Justin Fields has been sidelined due to a thumb injury. Tyson Bagent took his place and showcased impressive skills on the gridiron, clinching one victory in three games. Justin was listed as doubtful in the Thursday night football matchup against the Panthers, and Bagent took the field once again. The Bears triumphed with a narrowing win of 16-14, and the speculations around Justin have now gotten even more intense.

Reacting to this, Stephen A. Smith didn’t shy away from calling out the Bears, especially the GM, as they might be considering moving on from Justin after their 2-2 record without him. While highlighting Justin’s superior QBR compared to Bagent, Smith emphasized that the team hasn’t given any weapons to their star QB. Therefore, expecting great results from a weak roster should be out of the question.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzeVprqgZNl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Smith also noted how Justin shouldn’t even consider starting for the team anymore and possibly look for a way out, and that’s where the Jets come in.

Stephen A. Smith Wants Justin Fields to Get Traded to the Jets

The ‘First Take’ host feels that Justin deserves more respect from the Bears and should consider moving to a franchise that values his potential for a successful future. He then added the NY Jets as a potential trade option due to their current QB dilemma.

In Smith’s view, the Green Gang should look out for a trade offer, as Aaron Rodgers isn’t a long-term solution. He further added that the team never should have gone for Zach Wilson in the draft and should have chosen Justin instead. He also proposed that the team allow Rodgers to mentor Justin for a year or so before taking over the helm.

Notably, in a jesting manner, Smith suggested that if Justin was faking his thumb injuries, he might as well keep it up until getting traded to the Jets.

Advertisement

“Aaron Rodgers is not a long-term solution. Zach Wilson d*mn sure ain’t that dude. They should have drafted him (Justin Fields) instead of Zach Wilson,” Smith said. “So, this is a chance for the Jets to make amends. Let Justin Fields come to New York City and let him learn under the stewardship of Aaron Rodgers for a year or so. And after that, take over the helm.”

The Jets, currently 4-4, recently lost to the Chargers with a whopping 21-point deficit. Wilson has shown impressive skills, but fell short, leaving the Green Gang Nation concerned about whether they can finally end their playoff drought. Rodgers is still in recovery, with the best-case scenario of a comeback by the playoffs.

Justin Fields, on the other hand, will rest up in the team’s bye week. So, the injury might get resolved before the matchup against the Bears. However, it will be interesting to see if the Bears will opt to let him start again.