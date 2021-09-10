“I wanna play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for many years to come”: Tom Brady doesn’t seem interested in hanging up his boots anytime soon.

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the Greatest Player of all time. But the 44-year old seems to be interested in keeping the train moving for years to come.

The Buccaneers quarterback’s legacy in the NFL is very well established at this point, but the fact that Brady is gearing up for another NFL season at this age is simply remarkable.

His longevity, though, is what has helped his case for the best QB title the most, as he just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 43 years old. Brady’s 21 NFL seasons — soon-to-be 22 — have also helped him climb atop almost every major passing category.’

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Tom Brady hopes to play for a long time.

With his Bucs contract set to expire after next season, it’s fair to wonder whether 2022 will be the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s farewell tour.

But Brady wants to keep going even if he is getting closer to the half-century mark.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here for a long time,” Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “For many years.”

“Whatever I thought I was getting into, it’s been so much better,” Brady said. “As good as I could’ve envisioned, it’s been even more enjoyable than that. It’s pretty much different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. [Tampa] is a great-kept secret. It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water.”

In the 2020-21 NFL season, he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win, in only his first season with the team. He threw for 40 touchdowns, his most since his 2007 unanimous MVP season. His accuracy was more than 65%. Safe to say, he has not shown any signs of slowing down.

Brady and the Bucs will hope to go back-to-back in 2021. The Super Bowl Champs re-signed all 22 starters and look primed to be the best in the NFC once again. After 6 months of waiting, All eyes will certainly be watching Tom Brady on Thursday, Sept. 9.