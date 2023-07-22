“I Want Shannon Sharpe on First Take”: Weeks After Reflecting on His Chances of Getting Fired, Stephen A. Smith Drops a Major Hint About Unc’s Future With ESPN

Stephen A. Smith Discusses Shannon Sharpe’s Potential Onboarding at ‘First Take’

After an impressive NFL career, Shannon Sharpe has showcased his talents beyond the football field in the world of broadcasting. With his departure from ‘The Undisputed,’ Stephen A. Smith, who wasn’t so sure a few weeks ago about his own retention amidst the layoffs, has now openly expressed interest in bringing Sharpe on First Take. In a tweet that leaves no room for ambiguity, Smith declared,

“The rumors are right. I want @ShannonSharpe on First Take.”

Smith, on The Stephen A. Smith Show, openly addresses Sharpe’s potential appearance on ESPN’s First Take. He said teasingly, “I’m not going to tell you that’s true, I’m not going to tell you it’s not either.” However, he quickly clarified his intentions, asserting, “I want Shannon Sharpe on First Take, and I aim to get him.”

Smith further stated, “We are definitely talking to Shannon Sharpe, and the conversations are official. The reports have not been misnomers or misreports.” Smith’s take indicates that a positive announcement may be imminent. Moreover, with ESPN laying off employees on a large scale and giving deals to the likes of Pat McAfee, Sharpe’s on boarding doesn’t seem like a distant dream.

An Intriguing Irony: ESPN’s Potential Layoff and Pursuit of Shannon Sharpe

While Stephen did a great job at clearing the air, the idea of bringing someone as massive as Shannon Sharpe in at a time of layoff is intriguing. Not only this, the situation is more or less ironic as it was only a couple of weeks ago, that Stephen had talked about the uncertainty regarding his retention with ESPN during the layoffs.

“I could be next,” Stephen had said. He acknowledged the uncertain climate surrounding the layoffs at ESPN. Smith’s candid admission highlights the vulnerability experienced even by revered figures in the broadcasting world.

As the broadcasting giants play their cards, fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of witnessing the dynamic duo of Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on ESPN. If the collaboration comes to fruition, it is bound to be a game-changer in the world of sports commentary.