“Patrick Mahomes was so wasted, he gave the Lombardi away”: Chiefs QB one-ups Tom Brady in drunken parade antics by handing off the Super Bowl trophy

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time Super Bowl winner, and during the Chiefs’ celebration, he pulled out all the stops. Mahomes found a way to get lit, and he didn’t waste his time.

Kansas City is fresh off another Super Bowl win in the Mahomes era, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a high-scoring thriller. The Eagles and Chiefs both came into the games as number one seeds, and it was a close battle throughout the entire game.

However, in the end, Mahomes led a game-winning drive to secure the Chiefs’ victory, while playing on an injured ankle all game long. Mahomes didn’t pass for many yards, but he threw for 3 touchdowns, and his contribution on the ground was monumental.

Mahomes was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award, and now, he’s in talks for being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He’s surpassed the number of Super Bowl wins that Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers have won, and he’s equalled Peyton Manning’s total. The legacy is building itself.

The @Chiefs were in the wrong formation. @PatrickMahomes adjusted on the fly and they still got the touchdown they needed. (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/wVBn4QeKAG — NFL (@NFL) February 16, 2023

Patrick Mahomes calls on Tom Brady in drunk Super Bowl antics

As is customary during the aftermath of the Super Bowl, the Chiefs paraded around Kansas City, showering the city with their new spoils and another Lombardi Trophy.

While most teams choose to do these parades on the ground, with a bus, Tampa Bay did a boat parade two years ago, and it was incredibly entertaining.

As you may or may not remember, Tom Brady was incredibly drunk during that parade, and in the process, he ended up tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another.

Tom Brady’s daughter shouting “Dad nooooo!” as he throws the Lombardi trophy between boats 😂 (via @TomBrady, _misstwelve/IG) pic.twitter.com/u5Ij0ae3AE — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 11, 2021

Mahomes may have found a way to top Brady. He too got a little bit too drunk, and after posing for a picture with a fan, he dropped the Super Bowl trophy off with them.

This man Patrick mahomes was so wasted bro gave the fan the Super Bowl trophy 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/w5bms5Ju78 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 16, 2023

It’s highly entertaining to see NFL players out there celebrating like this, making mistakes and doing things we’d never see them do otherwise because they’re working so hard to be perfect on the football field. Mahomes’ celebrations also included a beer chug.

Patrick Mahomes is the littest man in America rn 🤣 (via @BizballGrant) pic.twitter.com/4fbPCAsMHN — Overtime (@overtime) February 15, 2023

